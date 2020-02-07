Mason County tourism

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently released its annual calendar of events for 2020 which includes parades, festivals and more – reflecting plenty to offer this year for those looking for either a vacation or staycation.

The complete listing of tourism events from April through December is as follows:

April

April 4 – Easter Parade (Main Street, Point Pleasant), 11 a.m., line up at 1100 Main Street.

May

May 2-3 – Antique Gas Engine Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1458 Fairground Road), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, exhibits of a working saw mill, displays of small engines, and antique tractors, over 30 historic buildings and numerous other exhibits. Antique & Farm Tractor Pull, 1 pm; Sunday, May 6, church Services, 9 am; Gospel sing, 1:30 p.m. Museum Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open all day. Camping is available. Admission is free.

May 15 – Shanty Boat Night (Point Pleasant First Church of God Ministry Center), 6:30 p.m. Tickets will include dinner, entertainment and door prizes.

May 15-17 – Siege of Fort Randolph (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park), 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Demonstrations about frontier life skills in the Fort and nearby Indian Village, Outdoor drama on Saturday, gift shop will be open. Friday, May 15: school tours, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16: flag raising ceremony, 10 a.m.; various skits throughout the morning; “The Siege of Fort Randolph: The Death of Cornstalk” drama, 2 p.m.; Running of the gauntlet at Indian Village, 3 p.m.; auction, 4 p.m. Sunday, May 17: Church services 10 a.m.; gates close at 2 p.m. General Admission is $3.

May 23 – AMVETS Memorial Day Parade (Main Street, Point Pleasant), 1 p.m., line up at 12:30 at 1100 Main Street.

June

June 6 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum), 5 p.m., Country store and kitchen will be open. Admission is free.

June 6 – 30th Annual Bend Area C.A.R.E./Budweiser Catfish Tournament (Mason Park and Levy), 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

June 11 – Docking of the American Countess (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park) Time TBA.

June 13 – Bikes, BBQ & Bluegrass (4th Street, Downtown Point Pleasant) 8 a.m.-9 p.m., Includes a BBQ competition, bicycle tour, and bluegrass performers including Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, The Jack Town Ramblers, and The Half Bad Bluegrass Band.

June 13-14 – Timeline Event at Fort Randolph (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park) 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Featuring demonstrations, frontier life skills and encampments from the 1600s through World War II. Admission is free.

June 25 – Docking of the American Countess (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park), Time TBA.

July

July 3-4 – Liberty Days (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park) 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Demonstrations and frontier life skills. Schedule of activities to be announced. Admission is free.

July 4 – Point Pleasant Liberty Fest Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant) 5:30 p.m. Line up at 5 at 1100 Main Street

July 4 – Point Pleasant Liberty Fest (4th Street and Main Street, Point Pleasant) 6-10 p.m. Activities include parade, live music, vendors and fireworks. Admission is free.

July 4 – New Haven/Mason July 4 Parade (3rd Street, New Haven) 11 a.m., Line up at the Community Center.

July6 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum) 5 p.m. Country store and kitchen will be open. Admission is free.

July 25 – Tractor Parade and Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum) 9 a.m. The parade travels from the farm museum to Point Pleasant and back.

July 25 – Main Street Car Show (4th and Main Street, Point Pleasant) 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

July 27 – Bell of Cincinnati Dinner Cruise (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park) 6:30-9:30 p.m. A buffet-style meal will be served. The cruise is 2.5 hours long, leaving Point Pleasant at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Point Pleasant River Museum.

August

Aug. 8 – Mason County Fair Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant) Noon. Line up begins at 10 a.m. at Second Street, Point Pleasant.

Aug. 10-15 – Mason County Fair (Mason County Fairgrounds, 1277 Fairground Road). 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, exhibits, livestock shows, pageants, contests, entertainment, motorcross races, tractor/truck pulls and carnival.

Aug. 28-29 – Tribute to the River (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park). Friday entertainment is from 8-10 p.m.; Saturday: towboat tour, riverworks discovery presentation, inflatables, kids games from noon-2p.m., concessions, line throw contest for adults, kayak races and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

September

Sept. 5 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum). 5 p.m. Country store and kitchen will be open. Admission is free.

Sept. 9 – Docking of the American Duchess (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park) Time TBA.

Sept. 18-20 – 19th Annual Mothman Festival (4th and Main Street, Point Pleasant). The Mothman Festival is an annual gathering commemorating the visit of the mysterious entity known only as “The Mothman.” Admission to the festival is free.

Sept. 19 – Mothman Festival Hayrides (West Virginia State Farm Museum) 7 p.m. Hayride in the TNT Area where the first reported sighting of The Mothman was documented. Tickets must be purchaed at the festival prior to the event.

Sept. 19 – Fort Randolph Open (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park) 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Schedule TBA. Admission is free.

October

Oct. 2-4 – Battle Days (Tu-Endie-Wei State Park). Time varies. Battle Days commemorates the Battle of Point Pleasant which occurred on Oct. 17, 1774. The Mansion House Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. each day. Admission is free.

Oct. 3 – Battle Days Parade (Main Street, Point Pleasant) 11 a.m. Line up is at 10 a.m. at 1100 Main Street.

Oct. 3-4 – Country Fall Festival (West Virginia State Farm Museum) 9 a.m.-5 p.m.. Watch sorghum, apple butter, and apple cider being made; CEOS Quilt Show, antique bottle show, entertainment, antique gas engine show and more. Saturday, Oct. 3: Antique tractor pull 1 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 4: Church services 9 a.m., gospel sing at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Oct. 10 – Hocus Pocus/Haunted Fort (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park) Time TBA. Bring the family early in the evening to see the Haunted Fort, stay for a movie screening. After the movie, the fort will open for a haunted fort for those over 16 of age, unless accompanied by a parent. Movie admission is free.

Oct. 24 – Harvest Fest/Tales in the Tavern (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park) 4-8 p.m. Reenactors, demonstrations and tales in the tavern. Admission is free.

November

Nov. 7 – Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum) 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Nov. 7 – AMVETS Veterans Day Parade (Main Street, Point Pleasant. 1 p.m. Line up is at 12:30 p.m. at 1100 Main Street.

Nov. 23-Dec. 31 – Christmas Fantasy Light Show (Krodel Park) 6-9 p.m. nightly. Drive-thru light show at Krodel Park, unique, animated light displays.

December

Dec. 1-Dec. 31 – Christmas Fantasy Light Show (Krodel Park) 6-9 p.m. nightly. Drive-thru light show at Krodel Park, unique, animated light displays.

Dec. 4 – Point Pleasant Christmas Parade/Tree Lighting (Main Street/Gunn Park, Point Pleasant) 6 p.m. Line up is at 5 p.m. at 1100 Main Street. Tree lighting ceremony follows the parade.

Dec. 4-13 – Christmas Light Show and Drive Thru (West Virginia State Farm Museum) 6-9 p.m. nightly. County store and kitchen will be open. Join Santa for hot cocoa. Admission is free.

Dec. 5 – Mason/New Haven Christmas Parade (3rd Street, New Haven) Noon. Line up at the Community Center

Dec. 5 – Christmas on the Frontier (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park) 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Demonstrations of Christmas on the western Virginia frontier. Schedule TBA. Admission is free.

The following museums and attractions are located in Point Pleasant:

Fort Randolph – open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from May 15-Sept. 6. Gates open at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free, with the exception of the Siege.

Mothman Museum – Open year-round. Admission is $3 for ages 10 and up and $1 for children 9 and under. Hours: Monday-Sunday are Noon-5 p.m.; Summer hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Point Pleasant River Museum – Open year-round. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children aged 4-18. Hours: Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m; Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Tu-Endie-Wei Mansion House – Open May-October. Admission is free. Hours: Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sunday1-4:30 p.m.

West Virginia State Farm Museum – Open April 1-Nov. 15. Admission is free. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Dates and times of all events, subject to change. For more information call the CVB at 304-675-6788, email the CVB at tourism@masoncounty.org or go to www.masoncountytourism.org.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

