Designing a plan

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Career Center offers many programs to students that offer a taste of the workplace.

Included in those programs are the graphic design classes, taught by Jeff Wamsley. Currently, Wamsley’s first-year students are creating designs for cereal boxes. The students have to be creative and come up with a theme and design on their own. This week, they have been illustrating a mascot for their brand.

Wamsley said after the project is complete, they will print the designs on vinyl and put them on boxes. The completed wrap with have all sides of the box and include a game and nutrition facts label.

Later in the spring, the first-year students will create a board game. Wamsley said the design and concept will be their own and has to be functional. The students will even write the instructions for the game. The games will be tested by having other students at the career center play them to make sure they work.

The second-year students will complete classes that are ran as simulated workplaces. Wamsley said in the next few years, students will apply for the program, similar to an actual workplace. The “company name” is called MC3 Graphix and Wamsley said he is the boss. Students will clock in and out and work on independent projects throughout their shift.

Some of these projects will be for shirts, posters and logos for local businesses. The money earned from these projects will go toward new technology for the graphics design program.

The program consists of four classes — two illustrator classes and two graphic design classes, according to Wamsley. He has 53 students total. After completing the program, the students will earn a certificate of completion that they can use to get a job in design and printing. Wamsley said some students will continue their education by going to college for graphic design.

Many of the programs at the career center operate in a similar manner through a simulated workplace to allow students to learn and gain experience at the same time.

Students are currently working on creating cereal boxes for one of their projects. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_design-1.jpg Students are currently working on creating cereal boxes for one of their projects. Displayed around the classroom are past projects from the graphic design students. These posters are fact sheets about celebrities. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_design-2.jpg Displayed around the classroom are past projects from the graphic design students. These posters are fact sheets about celebrities. Pictured here are board games that students created in the past. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_design-3.jpg Pictured here are board games that students created in the past.

Lessons in graphic design

