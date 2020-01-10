Sheriff’s office seeks missing child

VINTON — A search is currently being conducted north of Village of Vinton, said Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin around 2:30 p.m., Friday, on State Route 160 for a missing child with “autism.”
Joanna Gilliam is described as five feet tall with blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a Wonder Woman t-shirt and possibly a rainbow colored jacket. Gilliam walked away from her residence, which is in a heavily wooded area near 19323 State Route 160.
If anyone should see this child, dial 911 immediately.
Gilliam
A recent photograph of Joanna Gilliam.