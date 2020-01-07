Grand jury returns 42 indictments

POINT PLEASANT — The January 2020 term of the Grand Jury met this Monday and Tuesday, returning 42 indictments.

Those receiving indictments this week are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8.

A list of those receiving indictments from the January 2020 term of the Grand Jury, as submitted by the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, Jr., is as follows:

Heather D. Bailes, 32, Leon, burglary; grand larceny; conspiracy. Giles L. Hysell, Jr., 41, Racine, Ohio, burglary; grand larceny; conspiracy. Giles L. Hysell, Jr., 41, Racine, Ohio, receiving or transferring stolen goods; prohibited person in possession of a firearm; fleeing in a vehicle. Malinda M. Frankenbery, 32, Leon, receiving or transferring stolen goods. Charles F. Oliver, 41, city/town unreported, child abuse resulting in bodily injury (two counts); child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury (two counts). Zachary P. Denias, 23, Point Pleasant, kidnapping; robbery in the 1st degree; malicious assault; conspiracy. Tyler Gavin J. Humphrey, 19, Gallipolis, Ohio, kidnapping; robbery in the 1st degree; malicious assault; “conspiracy. Thomas E. Humphrey, Jr., 20, unknown address, kidnapping; robbery in the 1st degree; malicious assault; conspiracy. Deryl E. Wilson, 50, Pomeroy, Ohio, forgery (12 counts); uttering (12 counts). Joshua A. Stump, 30, Vinton, Ohio, strangulation; domestic battery. Patrick A. Rollins, 37, Point Pleasant, grand larceny.

Jacqueline N. Day, 32, Gallipolis, Ohio, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Erin H. Johnson, 26, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Patrick A. Rollins, 37, grand larceny. Stone A. Erwin, 21, Apple Grove, burglary; grand larceny. Stone A. Erwin, 21, Apple Grove, entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; conspiracy. Roger L. Erwin, 47, Fraziers Bottom, entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; conspiracy. Dale L. Hughes, 55, Glenwood, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; obstructing an officer. Corey A. Turner, 31, Barboursville, 4th degree arson. Travis E. Johnson, 29, Gallipolis Ferry, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts); prohibited person in possession of a firearm; obstructing an officer. Kimper W. Chapman, 50, Ashton, 1st degree arson; conspiracy.

Shane G. Cremeans, 39, Glenwood, entry of a building other than a dwelling; 1st degree arson; conspiracy. Darrell E. Lane, II, 37, Fraziers Bottom, entry of a building other than a dwelling; 1st degree arson; conspiracy. James M. Ball, III, 21, Apple Grove, grand larceny; conspiracy; destruction of property. Harry A. Neal, Jr., 55, Leon, receiving or transferring stolen goods; conspiracy; destruction of property. Joseph J. Rogers, 19, West Columbia, grand larceny; conspiracy; destruction of property. Rodney J. Rogers, 40, West Columbia, grand larceny; conspiracy; destruction of property. Heather N. Plants, 40, Gallipolis Ferry, embezzlement. Kylie D. Riggs, 28, Mason, access device fraud (13 counts). Tessa R. VanMeter, 39, West Columbia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance. Shawn P. Foglesong, 48, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Joseph Peachy, 21, Letart, sexual assault in the 3rd degree; sexual abuse in the 3rd degree (four counts).

Todd E. Lewis, 51, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (two counts). Gregory A. Winston, 60, Henderson, distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter; distribution and exhibiting materials depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct (12 counts); soliciting a minor via computer (nine counts). Tyler S. Blanton, 31, Gallipolis, Ohio, bringing into this state property stolen in another state; fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement officer with reckless indifference; fleeing from officer on foot; driving suspended, 2nd offense; possession of a controlled substance. Brenda L. McCarty, 57, Mason, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy; knowingly permitting or operating a drug house. Paul M. Maines, 39, Mason, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Matthew C. Mitchell, 31, Oak Hill, Ohio, grand larceny.

Sabrina C. Smith, 27, Ripley, grand larceny. David T. Smith, 43, Hurricane, robbery in the 1st degree; grand larceny; conspiracy. Roger L. Akers, II, 30, Hurricane, robbery in the 1st degree; grand larceny; conspiracy. Patrick R. Greene, 40, West Columbia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-5.jpg