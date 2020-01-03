Finding that forever home

POINT PLEASANT — Coley Roush, a second grade student at New Haven Elementary, has spent his winter break trying to find homes for animals at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Roush and his grandmother, Lisa Honaker, created a Facebook group — Coley’s Corner — where Honaker shares videos of cats and dogs available for adoption at the shelter. Roush said his goal was to find homes for all the animals.

“I want him to understand that this is about him helping these animals,” Honaker said.

Posts on the social media page also give donation ideas that the shelter needs — including kitten and puppy chow, bleach, towels, small and medium collars, leashes, and dog beds.

Walter Raynes, New Haven Elementary principal, sent Roush a card over the break telling him how proud he is of the work Roush is doing for the animals. Roush wants to ask the principal about doing a school-wide drive to get donations for the shelter. Honaker said they also have plans to work with Wahama high School and local churches to gather donations.

Earlier this week, Roush spent a couple days at the Columbus Zoo at a camp to learn about animals. He said he wants to be a zookeeper when he gets older because he loves animals.

Mason County Dog Warden, Jessi Hall, said the shelter currently has 17 cats and 22 dogs available for adoption. The adoption fees are $50 for cats and $75 for dogs and this covers the spay and neuter fees for the animals. Hall said they had several dogs leave over the last weekend, so the current numbers are lower than usual.

The shelter also partners with individuals for a foster program. The shelter provides food and vet care for the animals and the individuals or families will house them until they find a forever family.

Coley Roush holds Tommy the cat who is currently available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Cat adoption fees are $50 and include the spay or neuter. Dogs are also available for adoption. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/01/web1_shelter.jpg Coley Roush holds Tommy the cat who is currently available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. Cat adoption fees are $50 and include the spay or neuter. Dogs are also available for adoption. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

