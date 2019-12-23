Children ‘Shop with a Cop’

MASON — Mason County Sheriff Greg Powers and his deputies met children at Walmart in Mason for the annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday morning.

Fifteen children from throughout Mason County were selected to shop with officers to purchase items on their wish lists.

The department collected donations for the annual shopping trip and were able to spend $200 for each child.

Parents and caregivers brought the children to Walmart and shopped with them and the deputies. Children were asked to pick out a few clothing items that they might need, but were allowed to spend the money on their choice of items. Most children headed straight for the toy aisle. A few wanted to pick out some treats or toys for their pets.

Lt. Matthew Stewart, who organized the event, previously told the Register, the Mason County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has been hosting Mason County’s shop with a cop for 25 years. Every year, the department accepts applications that they use to select the children who qualify. They also accept donations which in-turn help to finance taking the children shopping.

“We appreciate the several businesses and individuals who donated in the last few weeks,” Stewart said. “They basically made this possible.”

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

