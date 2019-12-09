MASON — A ceremony remembering Pearl Harbor was held Saturday at noon on the levee at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason.

The service was held by the Smith-Capehart American Legion Post 140 of New Haven and Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason. There were also members from other posts in the area who attended.

As is tradition, a patriotic red, white and blue wreath was tossed into the Ohio River by Ronie Wheeler of the Stewart-Johnson post. This was done to remember those who lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack. In addition, a prayer was read and a gun salute given. The playing of “Taps” signified the close of the service.

December 7 marked the 78th anniversary of when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service launched a surprise attack against the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. More than 2,400 Americans were killed, 1,178 were injured, two U.S. Navy battleships were sunk, and 188 aircraft were destroyed.

On Aug. 23, 1994, the U.S. Congress designated December 7 as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. American flags were flown at half-staff until sunset Saturday to honor those who lost their lives.

Ronie Wheeler of the Stewart-Johnson post places a wreath in the river during the ceremony. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_Pearl-1.jpg Ronie Wheeler of the Stewart-Johnson post places a wreath in the river during the ceremony. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy A gun salute was held as part of the Pearl Harbor Day ceremony. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_Pearl-2.jpg A gun salute was held as part of the Pearl Harbor Day ceremony. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

