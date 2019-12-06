Silver Bridge remembrance: Annual ceremony planned for Dec. 15

POINT PLEASANT — The annual remembrance ceremony observing the Silver Bridge disaster and its victims, will include the unveiling of a bronze plaque in front of the bridge mural at 6th Street.

The plaque dedication portion of the program is under the direction of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), with assistance from the West Virginia Division of Highways and the Ohio Department of Transportation. ASCE will note the site as home to a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark Plaque.

The plaque dedication will join the annual remembrance ceremony which is once again under the direction of Kenny Grady who began the tradition in 2015.

The itinerary for the entire program is as follows:

Music by the Wahama High School Choir; opening remarks by Mason County Commissioner Tracy Doolittle; invocation by Rev. Jordan Decker; remarks by Brian Billings, mayor of Point Pleasant and Jack Fowler, director of the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center; music by Ben Supple; reading of the names of the 46 victims of the disaster by Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Dennis Zimmerman and Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant; music by the Point Pleasant Chamber Choir; the tree lighting; closing remarks by Mayor Billings.

Remarks then begin regarding the plaque/landmark dedication with Jimmy Wriston, PE, Deputy Secretary of Transportation for WVDOH on behalf of Gov. Jim Justice; Robert L. Cagle, III, PE, F. ASCE, Society Director, ASCE; Tracy W. Brown, PE, State Bridge Engineer, WVDOH and Carol A. Stevens, PE, F. ASCE, WVASCE History and Heritage Chair; unveiling of plaque and presentation of plaque; remarks by Michael Bashore, PE, President, Ohio Council of Local Sections ASCE.

A reception will follow at the Mason County Courthouse.

The ceremony begins at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15 on the 52nd anniversary of the tragedy, at 6th Street, the former site of the Silver Bridge.

(Editor’s note: The program for this year’s ceremony, which was released by the ASCE, gives special thanks to: City of Point Pleasant, Mason County Commission, Grady, WVDOH, West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers, ODOT, ASCE, the citizens of Mason, Gallia and Meigs counties.)

This year will mark the 52nd anniversary of the Silver Bridge disaster where 46 people perished on Dec. 15, 1967. Pictured is the 6th Street memorial in Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_12.16-PPR-4-5.jpg This year will mark the 52nd anniversary of the Silver Bridge disaster where 46 people perished on Dec. 15, 1967. Pictured is the 6th Street memorial in Point Pleasant. File photos The late Carolin Harris, pictured at the inaugural remembrance ceremony in 2015, read the names of some of the 46 victims of the Silver Bridge disaster, including her own three-year old son, James Timothy Meadows. Meadows was on the bridge with his father, James F. Meadows, when it collapsed in 1967. Both perished. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/12/web1_Carolin-5.jpg The late Carolin Harris, pictured at the inaugural remembrance ceremony in 2015, read the names of some of the 46 victims of the Silver Bridge disaster, including her own three-year old son, James Timothy Meadows. Meadows was on the bridge with his father, James F. Meadows, when it collapsed in 1967. Both perished. File photos

Annual ceremony planned for Dec. 15

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.