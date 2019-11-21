Juvenile arraigned on murder charge as adult

GALLIPOLIS — Tyrone Powell III, 16, was arraigned on a charge of murder, an unclassified felony, in the Gallia Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.

Powell was taken into police custody for the alleged fatal shooting of 33-year-old Tyrone Powell Jr., Gallipolis, which occurred at a residence in the 700-block of Third Avenue in Gallipolis on April 15. The Gallipolis Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene of the incident.

According to court discussion, a bill of information has been processed in Tyrone Powell III’s file and this means that with his acknowledgement, he will be facing a charge of murder that goes directly before the court instead of through the typical Ohio grand jury legal process.

Tyrone Powell III is held on a $750,000 bond with a 10 percent surety and has entered a plea of not guilty to the court. He was previously bound over from the Gallia Juvenile Probate Court after the decision to try him as an adult was made, a decision made by the Gallia Prosecutor’s Office.

