FFA students build gingerbread house for Krodel

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Mason County Career Center’s FFA chapter recently built a model of a gingerbread house for the Krodel Park light show.

The building will be used for volunteers who are collecting donations during the light show, which will be open every evening through Dec. 31.

FFA instructor Sam Nibert said students in his Advanced Principals of Agriculture class partnered with the Agriculture Mechanics class to complete the project.

Like many programs at the career center, the project was completed by using a simulated workplace where everyone has a role — such as a foreman or safety manager.

“By using a simulated workplace, that gives the kids a chance to have ownership of their project,” Nibert said.

The project foreman for the gingerbread house was Kira Henderson, a third year FFA member, who said that the new building was her grandmother’s idea. The previous structure was falling apart, according to Henderson, and volunteers requested the FFA students, asking if they could build a new one. Henderson said the project took a few weeks to complete.

As the foreman, her job was to make sure all the decorations were together and ensure the size of the building was big enough and could fit a couple people inside.

The Mason County Career Center FFA Chapter President Crimson Cochran said it was nice to have the opportunity to do something for the community that was needed.

“Every one of these (members), including myself, put in every bit of effort they have to do things for their community,” Cochran said. “I’m really proud of my chapter.”

The chapter Vice President Clairy Keefer said the project brought the team together and made them excited for what the year has to offer.

Nibert said the project took knowledge from many trades at the center.

“There are several trades when you look at the vocational center,” Nibert said. “There was electrical, graphic design, drafting, and carpentry. That’s what the vocational center, or the career center, is about — trades.”

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said the Main Street Point Pleasant organization is looking for volunteers to collect donations during the light shows. If you wish to volunteer, contact the Main Street Point Pleasant office, 304-675-3844.

FFA students at the Mason County Career Center built a gingerbread house for the Krodel Park light show. Pictured from left are Mayor Brian Billings, City Inspector/Administrator Randy Hall, FFA student Riley Oliver, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, FFA students Kevin Jones, Parker Henderson, Jay Sayre, Michael King, Kira Henderson, Career Center Principal Cheryl Moore, FFA members Clairy Keefer, Jaden Buttrick, Penelope Haught, Crimson Cochran, Hannah Wood, and FFA instructor Sam Nibert. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_DSC_0515a.jpg FFA students at the Mason County Career Center built a gingerbread house for the Krodel Park light show. Pictured from left are Mayor Brian Billings, City Inspector/Administrator Randy Hall, FFA student Riley Oliver, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, FFA students Kevin Jones, Parker Henderson, Jay Sayre, Michael King, Kira Henderson, Career Center Principal Cheryl Moore, FFA members Clairy Keefer, Jaden Buttrick, Penelope Haught, Crimson Cochran, Hannah Wood, and FFA instructor Sam Nibert. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

Gingerbread house built for Krodel

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333.

