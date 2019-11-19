Exploring the options on ‘Career Day’

NEW HAVEN — It’s a common question posed to children: “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

New Haven Elementary School students had the opportunity to see and listen to a variety of professions when the school held its first Career Day recently.

Children from pre-school through sixth grade traveled from classroom to classroom throughout the day, where they heard from a car salesman to an auctioneer, a nurse to a forensic scientist, and a carpenter to a brick mason. Nearly 30 different jobs were represented.

Mark Thompson, owner of Thompson Hardware in New Haven, spoke about business ownership, as well as the importance of having a hardware store in the community. Putting plumbing into easy to understand wording, he explained that a hot water heater provides warm water to take a shower, but when one breaks, the children would have to take a cold shower until it is fixed.

Many of the presenters brought show-and-tell items for the students to see or try on. Mason County Paramedic Cheryl Whitt outfitted children with a cervical collar while explaining the work of the EMS, Jeweler David Siders passed around a piece of gold, and children held the weight of U.S. Army member Matt Riffle’s 30-pound vest.

Sixth grader Halo Young said she loved seeing and hearing about all the different jobs.

“Learning about them makes me have more of a perspective of what I want to be when I grow up,” she said.

Teachers agreed the day was a success.

“It was a tremendous opportunity for the kids at New Haven to be exposed to such a vast array of careers,” said Ammie Jordan, first grade teacher. “My students thoroughly enjoyed the presenters and immediately began discussing what they wanted to be when they grow up. Hopefully, this will be a new tradition at our school.”

Presenters and the careers they represented included:

Ben Nease, karate instructor; Matt Riffle, military; Pam Thompson, librarian; Jeff Sweeney, DNR conservation; Rick Pearson, auctioneer; Scott Brewer, carpenter; David Siders, jeweler and gemologist; Amber Hill, corrections officer; Beverly Glaze, dietician; Greg Kaylor, mayor;

Harry Roush, brick mason; Ben Dewees, police officer; Hannah Foreman, forensic scientist; Lori Kelly, plant production; Carrie Miller, beautician; Jessica Stewart, nursing; Royce Bissell, car dealer; Shirael Johnson, banking; Cheryl Whitt, EMS/911; Shawn and Kasey White, farming;

Mark Thompson, hardware store owner; Steven Feagell, media; Rafael Aguirre, restaurant manager; Tim Cottrill, farming; and Jolisha LaValley, speech therapist. Although not careers, Adrianna Stewart spoke to the children about being a high school student, while Isaiah Pauley spoke about being in college.

Nurse Jessica Stewart is pictured surrounded by New Haven Elementary pre-school students during Career Day last week. Nearly 30 different professions were represented at the event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_Career-1.jpg Nurse Jessica Stewart is pictured surrounded by New Haven Elementary pre-school students during Career Day last week. Nearly 30 different professions were represented at the event. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Jewelry store owner and gemologist David Siders is shown as he speaks to New Haven Elementary School students at a recent Career Day. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_Career-2.jpg Jewelry store owner and gemologist David Siders is shown as he speaks to New Haven Elementary School students at a recent Career Day. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

