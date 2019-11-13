Recognizing ‘the best’

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recognized a teacher and service personnel employee for the 2019-20 school year for the differences they make within their schools.

Rachel Dehainaut was announced as the Teacher of the Year. Susie Nott was announced as the Service Personnel of the Year.

“When I think of the two honorees that we’re going to recognize this evening, I think of the word ‘enthusiasm,’” said County Commissioner Rick Handley. “Those of you who know Susie and Rachel know what I’m talking about.”

Nott works at Roosevelt Elementary as a Kindergarten aide. Roosevelt Principal Tim Click said Nott is always more than willing to help with anything that is asked of her.

“She’s a joy to have around and I appreciate her very much,” Click said of Nott.

“I always wanted to be a teacher when I was younger, but it just didn’t work out that way,” Nott said. “But the Lord had a different plan.”

Nott thanked her fellow coworkers at Roosevelt Elementary for their support.

Dehainaut is a social studies teacher at Point Pleasant High School. Principal Bill Cottrill said Dehainaut, who has worked at the school for 14 years, is the chair of the leadership team, coordinates the professional development within the school, and oversees the student council.

“Throughout the past 14 years, she’s been recognized throughout the state as she goes all over the place doing professional development,” Cottrill said. “She’s worked side-by-side with the state department with instructional materials. She’s also worked side-by-side with them with the content standards for the state of West Virginia for social studies.”

Dehainaut thanked her family, the teachers and administrators at Mason County for their continuous support.

“I’m really grateful and humbled to be teacher of they year,” Dehainaut said. “I don’t really think of myself as that. But I’m also grateful to God for the talents and blessings He gives me.”

Dehainaut also thanked her students for their willingness to learn about the history of their country and the world.

Mason County Board of Education President Jared Billings thanked Nott and Dehainaut for their commitment and passion toward their work within the school system.

According to Handley, for the past 26 years, the teacher and service personnel employee of the year reception has been sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank of Point Pleasant and the Mason County Education Association.

Susie Nott was named the 2019 Service Personnel of the Year for Mason County Schools. Pictured from left, Nott, Corrie Fetty, Mario Liberatore, and Andrea Hesson. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_Nott_BOE.jpg Susie Nott was named the 2019 Service Personnel of the Year for Mason County Schools. Pictured from left, Nott, Corrie Fetty, Mario Liberatore, and Andrea Hesson. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP Rachel Dehainaut was named the 2019 Teacher of the Year for Mason County Schools. Pictured from left, Mario Liberatore, Andrea Hesson, Dehainaut, and Corrie Fetty. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_Dehainaut_BOE.jpg Rachel Dehainaut was named the 2019 Teacher of the Year for Mason County Schools. Pictured from left, Mario Liberatore, Andrea Hesson, Dehainaut, and Corrie Fetty. Kayla Hawthorne | OVP

Teacher, Service Personnel of year

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.