Gallipolis in Lights ready to spark

GALLIPOLIS — Gallipolis in Lights is set to return with its lighting ceremony in Gallipolis City Park 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with reindeer, fireworks, reworked displays and a surprise, said GIL Events Organizer Shari Rocchi.

Gallipolis In Lights runs through New Year’s Day and has often been regarded as the unofficial start to Gallia’s holiday season along with the Gallia Convention and Tourism Bureau’s annual Christmas Parade held Dec. 7. Admission is free.

“We do have a huge surprise but I can’t tell you what it is,” said Rocchi. “I can tell you Ohio Valley Bank sponsored it and it will be amazing.”

The library is sponsoring live reindeer for the coming lighting event.

“We’re not having a lot that’s new but we have switched it up quite a bit,” said Rocchi. “We try to rearrange some things so we don’t have the same arrangement of lights…We will have Ohio Magazine there to present to the community.”

Ohio Magazine chose Gallipolis as one of its “Ohio’s Best Hometowns” earlier in the year.

“We’ll have several entertainment acts as well,” said Rocchi.

“We would love for people to reach out to lend a hand,” said Rocchi. “We can only continue doing this with the community’s help. There will be donations boxes in the park. We want to make the event free and keep doing that. Even the night of the lighting, hot chocolate and cookies are free. To continue, we still have to have donations. We have our fundraisers and the Gallipolis in Lights Gala is coming up Dec. 5.”

Online information for registration for the Gallipolis in Lights annual Tree Walk can be seen at www.eventbrite.com. Trees can be purchased for $40 in the name of loved ones or organizations to be decorated and lined around Gallipolis City Park walkways.

