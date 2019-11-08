Students present ‘We celebrate America!’

NEW HAVEN — Students at New Haven Elementary School were among the many groups and organizations honoring U.S. military members, past and present, during this Veterans Day weekend.

“We Celebrate America!” was the theme of the elementary school chorus presentation Friday afternoon in front of veterans, their families, and guests. The chorus, under the direction of Kimberly Bond, is made up of students in fourth, fifth and sixth grades.

A number of patriotic selections were sung, including “We Celebrate America,” “American Every Day,” “American Tears,” and “This is America.” Students having speaking parts or solos were Nevaeh VanMeter, Becky Miller, Emily Black, Halo Young, Laila Gibbs, Jo-Lee Jordan, Addy Chapman, Laney Barnitz, Linzie Cundiff, Alijah Hicks, Logan Neal and Mary Brinker.

Principal Walter Raynes introduced the veterans in attendance, as well as Todd McDade, who is a current member of the U.S. Air Force. Veterans attending were:

U.S. Marine Corps – Vernon Roush and Donald Justis;

U.S. Air Force – Kenny Bond, Kenneth Vickers, Ray Varian, and Kenny Reynolds;

U.S. Navy – Dean Knight and Richard Morrison; and,

U.S. Army – Keith Heiney, Roy Dale Grimm, Dan Swiger, Larry Roush, Mark Warner, Chad Smith, Buck Johnson, Clyde Weaver, and Jeff Schwendeman.

Prior to a reception with cake and drinks for the veterans and their families, fifth grade students from Kira Northup’s class presented the servicemen with favor bags containing Hershey “Hugs” and “Kisses.”

Northup said after her students learned of the sacrifices made daily by our service men and women, they wanted to make a small token of their appreciation. The students worked in small groups and as a class to write the note attached, which read:

“Thank you for serving our country. We are so thankful you fought for our rights. You are very brave! Hugs and Kisses.”

Nate Harris, right, a fifth grade student at New Haven Elementary School, is pictured as he presents U.S. Navy Veteran Dean Knight with a favor bag of Hershey “Hugs” and “Kisses,” in appreciation of the sacrifices made by him and the other veterans in attendance. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_Vets-1.jpg Nate Harris, right, a fifth grade student at New Haven Elementary School, is pictured as he presents U.S. Navy Veteran Dean Knight with a favor bag of Hershey “Hugs” and “Kisses,” in appreciation of the sacrifices made by him and the other veterans in attendance. The New Haven Elementary School Chorus, under the direction of Kimberly Bond, presented a musical salute to veterans Friday afternoon titled, “We Celebrate America.” Over a dozen veterans were in attendance for the program, and were treated to a reception with cake and drinks following the event. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/11/web1_Vets-2.jpg The New Haven Elementary School Chorus, under the direction of Kimberly Bond, presented a musical salute to veterans Friday afternoon titled, “We Celebrate America.” Over a dozen veterans were in attendance for the program, and were treated to a reception with cake and drinks following the event.

By Mindy Kearns

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

