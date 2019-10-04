Battle Days welcomes students to festival

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Battle Days festival kicked off on Friday with a day of learning and educational demonstrations for fourth graders from Mason County and beyond.

Held at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, students traveled from station to station, learning everything from blacksmithing, to colonial kid games, to how to join the militia. Friday morning the park was full of students from Leon, Roosevelt, Beale and even Guyandotte elementary schools.

Friday’s weather, which included the evening lantern tour, had an autumn feel, making it ideal, volunteers remarked.

Battle Days continues throughout this weekend. Admission is free and all events, unless noted, take place at Tu-Endie-State Park.

Today’s (Saturday) events schedule:

11 a.m., Battle Days Parade, Main Street, line up is 10 a.m. near Main Street Baptist Church. The theme of the parade this year is “Battling for 245 Years;” noon – 4 p.m., Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, various colonial demonstrations will be taking place in the park; noon – high school and elementary school chorus; 1 p.m. – demonstration by Mad Anne Bailey; 1:30 p.m. – demonstrations by Daniel Boone and Pucksinwah; 2 p.m. – gathering of descendants; 2:30 p.m. – demonstrations by Chief Cornstalk and Mad Anne Bailey; 3 p.m. – demonstrations by Daniel Boone and Colonial Games; 3:30 p.m. – demonstrations by Pucksinwah, Mad Anne Bailey and Chief Cornstalk; 6-8 p.m. – Colonial Governor’s Reception at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Sons of the American Revolution members only, tickets required); 8-10 p.m. – Colonial Ball at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, free for ages 13 and up.

Sunday’s events schedule:

10 a.m. – colonial church service; 1-4:30 p.m. – Mansion House open for tours; 2:30 p.m. – memorial service.

Concessions located just outside the park entrance.

Students sign up for the militia on Friday at Battle Days. Beth Sergent | Register No smart phones here, as students learn how to play colonial games at Battle Days. Beth Sergent | Register

Battle Days kicks off