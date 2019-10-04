Getting an education at Battle Days

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The annual Battle Days festival kicked off Friday with a day of learning and educational demonstrations for fourth graders from Mason County, W.Va. and beyond.

Held at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, students traveled from station to station, learning everything from blacksmithing, to colonial childhood games, to how to join the militia.

Friday morning the park was full of students from Leon, Roosevelt, Beale and even Guyandotte elementary schools. Friday’s weather had an autumn feel, making it ideal, volunteers remarked. Friday is traditionally known as “Living History Day” at the festival and will be followed by a full day of events this Saturday and the annual memorial service this Sunday.

Saturday’s event schedule:

11 a.m., Battle Days Parade, Main Street, line up is 10 a.m. near Main Street Baptist Church. The theme of the parade this year is “Battling for 245 Years;” noon – 4 p.m., Tu-Endie-Wei State Park, various colonial demonstrations will be taking place in the park; noon – high school and elementary school chorus; 1 p.m. – demonstration by Mad Anne Bailey; 1:30 p.m. – demonstrations by Daniel Boone and Pucksinwah; 2 p.m. – gathering of descendants; 2:30 p.m. – demonstrations by Chief Cornstalk and Mad Anne Bailey; 3 p.m. – demonstrations by Daniel Boone and Colonial Games; 3:30 p.m. – demonstrations by Pucksinwah, Mad Anne Bailey and Chief Cornstalk; 6-8 p.m. – Colonial Governor’s Reception at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Sons of the American Revolution members only, tickets required); 8-10 p.m. – Colonial Ball at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, free for ages 13 and up.

Sunday’s event schedule:

10 a.m. – colonial church service; 1-4:30 p.m. – Mansion House open for tours; 2:30 p.m. – memorial service.

The memorial service, and festival, will commemorate the 245th anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant.

Admission to the festival is free. Concessions located just outside the park entrance.

Students hear from the festival’s blacksmith. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2238.jpg Students hear from the festival’s blacksmith. Beth Sergent | OVP Signing up for the militia. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2240.jpg Signing up for the militia. Beth Sergent | OVP Junior Miss Battle Days Hadleigh Cossin, fourth from left, joins the militia with support from Miss Battle Days Emily Prichard, far right. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2245.jpg Junior Miss Battle Days Hadleigh Cossin, fourth from left, joins the militia with support from Miss Battle Days Emily Prichard, far right. Beth Sergent | OVP Students learn to take orders from their commanding officer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2254.jpg Students learn to take orders from their commanding officer. Beth Sergent | OVP Junior Miss Battle Days Hadleigh Cossin, pictured out front, leads the charge. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2260.jpg Junior Miss Battle Days Hadleigh Cossin, pictured out front, leads the charge. Beth Sergent | OVP Students hear from reenactors near the monument for Chief Cornstalk. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2264.jpg Students hear from reenactors near the monument for Chief Cornstalk. Beth Sergent | OVP This young reenactor carries his moccasins. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2269.jpg This young reenactor carries his moccasins. Beth Sergent | OVP Learning the art of throwing a hatchet. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2270.jpg Learning the art of throwing a hatchet. Beth Sergent | OVP Learning the art of throwing a hatchet. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2271.jpg Learning the art of throwing a hatchet. Beth Sergent | OVP This young reenactor has fun with acorns which fell from a French Oak tree at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2274.jpg This young reenactor has fun with acorns which fell from a French Oak tree at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Beth Sergent | OVP Students gather near a reenactor on “Living History Day” at Battle Days. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2275.jpg Students gather near a reenactor on “Living History Day” at Battle Days. Beth Sergent | OVP Stirring the apple butter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2286.jpg Stirring the apple butter. Beth Sergent | OVP Reminding festival goers of “You are my Sunshine.” https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2289.jpg Reminding festival goers of “You are my Sunshine.” Beth Sergent | OVP These 4-H teen leaders take a break from volunteering at the festival to have some lunch from McDonalds in the year 2019. From left, Lexee Wray, Parker Henderson, Kira Henderson and Ethan Kincaid. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2291.jpg These 4-H teen leaders take a break from volunteering at the festival to have some lunch from McDonalds in the year 2019. From left, Lexee Wray, Parker Henderson, Kira Henderson and Ethan Kincaid. Beth Sergent | OVP Darla Jackson speaks to children as Mad Anne Bailey. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2293.jpg Darla Jackson speaks to children as Mad Anne Bailey. Beth Sergent | OVP Reenactors from both sides of history at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2298.jpg Reenactors from both sides of history at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Beth Sergent | OVP No cell phones here. Kids learn about colonial childhood games. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/10/web1_IMG_2309.jpg No cell phones here. Kids learn about colonial childhood games. Beth Sergent | OVP

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.

Beth Sergent is editor of Ohio Valley Publishing.