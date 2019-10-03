Educate, entertain, inspire

MASON — Bend Area libraries kicked off their partnership with West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the “Inquire Within” program this week, with an event held at the Mason City Library.

“Inquire Within” is an initiative that links libraries with PBS to educate, entertain, and inspire young children. Through the program, all three county libraries – Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven – have access to PBS Kids programming and educational resources, and receive free materials.

Children at the Mason event were treated to pizza and cookies, free books, and goodie bags filled with a growth chart, flashlight, pen and more. A special display of PBS Kids books, including Arthur, Sesame Street, Curious George and others greeted the children as they entered.

Those attending were able to play the games and engage in other activities that were included as part of the “Inquire Within” program. Four large binders with S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and math) activities also came with the program, and the entire package was estimated at $5,000. The local libraries received all of the items free of charge.

A book walk was set up in the nearby Virgil Lewis Memorial Reading Park for the children to enjoy. The oversized book pages were positioned throughout the park so those attending could walk along the pathway and read.

Among the most popular items, however, were the computer tablets, with educational games already installed. A total of 10 tablets were received and divided among the libraries. According to Librarian Teresa Gibbs, the same games on the tablets are available for parents to download on their own electronic devices for their children.

The main library in Point Pleasant hosted its kick-off last week, when a Family Fun Day was held. Other events are being planned for the future.

