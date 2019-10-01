Harvest Festival time

MASON — Plans are being finalized for the annual Mason Harvest Festival, set for Oct. 12 from noon to 4 p.m., at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park on Front Street.

Those attending the festival this year will see some new and exciting additions, including a team of professional chainsaw carvers, who will be demonstrating their craft throughout the afternoon. Also new will be a petting zoo and an inflatable rock climbing wall.

The Mason Dixon Boys, LLC, is made up of Travis Crook and Kirby Stanforth. They specialize in public wood carving, as well as taking special individual orders. The men will be carving with chainsaws on site, and will also have finished products available for purchase.

Also attending will be the “BARKer Farm” of Pedro, Ohio, a mobile exotic zoo experience. The petting zoo typically includes animals both small and large, such as skunks, wallabies, camels and more.

The “Eurobungee” and a bounce house will return for the children, as well as a four-sided inflatable rock climb mountain. Among other things returning will be the corn pit, which will hold one ton of shelled corn, and the needle in the haystack game. Children will dig through the mounds of hay to find the treasures underneath.

Music will be provided by K&D Karaoke. Bingo games will be held, and there will be door prizes given away.

Food vendors will be selling chicken and noodles, vegetable soup and chili, caramel apples, elephant ears, funnel cakes, and other traditional festival foods. There will also be vendors selling their wares, including quilts, bird feeders, lap blankets, homemade soaps and bath bombs, direct sales company products and more.

Vendors are still being accepted. There is no fee to set up at the festival, but vendors must register by calling the Mason Town Hall at 304-773-5200.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

