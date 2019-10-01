Buckeye Hills bomb threat investigated

RIO GRANDE — Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released a statement regarding a bomb threat which was called in to the Buckeye Hills Career Center at approximately 11:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff and Buckeye Hills Career Center (BHCC) Superintendent Jamie Nash later released a joint statement regarding the bomb threat that was received at the school earlier today.

Champlin states that a school switchboard operator received a phone call at 11:23 a.m. from an individual who advised that there was a bomb in the building that was going to explode at any time. The school immediately implemented their crisis management plan and students were moved to a safe location while law enforcement and first responders converged on the BHCC Campus.

“Law enforcement was on scene and secured the campus almost immediately. K-9 Bomb detecting dogs from Ohio University Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to clear the buildings, cars and surrounding areas,” said Champlin.

“I am very pleased with the response of our staff, students and our first responders,” said Nash. “Although this turned out to be a false alarm, our students and staff performed exceptional. I would also like to recognize our partner schools for their cooperation and assistance during this incident.”

“Our detectives are actively working to locate the identity of the individual that phoned in the threat to the school,” said Champlin. “We have several good leads which we are following at this time.”

Champlin advised that more information will be released as it becomes available.

Buckeye Hills Career Center is a career center serving secondary and post-secondary students in the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton County area.

