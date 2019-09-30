Battle Days Royalty chosen

POINT PLEASANT — Over the weekend, “20 Wild Years” was celebrated as young ladies and young men competed in the Battle Days Pageant.

The pageant was held at the Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School Wedge Auditorium. All of the proceeds from this event are going to the Mason County Toys for Kids Association to help provide Christmas gifts to local children in need.

Tiffany Hussell was crowned as Mrs. Battle Days and was chosen as Mrs. Photogenic as well. Tiffany is married to Drew and they reside in Chesapeake, Ohio.

Miss Battle Days was awarded toEmily Prichard, daughter of Jeff and Kathy Prichard, of Ocean. First runner-up was Presley Slater, daughter of Stanley and Kimberly Slater, of Charleston. Anna Litchfield was named as the second runner-up, she is the daughter Jimmy and Bridgette Litchfield, of Apple. The title Miss Photogenic went to Clairy Keefer, daughter of Jesse Keefer and Valissa Bailes, of Leon. Clairy was also nominated as the People’s Choice contestant.

Young Miss Battle Days went to Lillian Bowles, daughter of Junior and Kristin Bowles, of West Columbia. First runner-up was Alela “Allie” Stevens, daughter of Travis and Tara Stevens, of Mason County. Allyson Gillispie was named as the second runner-up, she is the daughter of Danielle Bates and Carl Gillispie, of Letart. The title Young Miss Photogenic went to Emily Bale, daughter of Vickie Bale, of Point Pleasant.

Hadleigh Cossin was crowned as Junior Miss Battle Days and was named as Junior Miss Photogenic. Cossin is the daughter of Will and Ashley Cossin, of Leon. First runner-up went to Kaylee Nance, daughter of Josh and Jessica Nance, of Glenwood.

Mary Supple was chosen as Little Miss Battle Days and Gabriel Supple was chosen as Little Mister Battle Days. First runner-up for Little Miss went to Makenna Nutter. Izabella Gillispie was named second runner-up and Little Miss Photogenic.

Relinquishing their titles, were 2018 Mrs. Battle Days Delyssa Edwards, Miss Battle Days Emma Rice, Young Miss Battle Days Addyson Stein, Junior Miss Battle Days Gracyn Stein, Little Miss Battle Days Berklee Bonecutter and Little Mister Battle Days Weston Stein.

The new royalty will be reigning over the Battle Days Festival this weekend, Oct. 4-6 at Tue-Endie-Wei State Park. They can all be seen at the Battle Days Parade which will be held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

