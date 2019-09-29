Four escape Gallia Jail

GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin released a statement saying that four male inmates escaped from the Gallia Jail at 12:14 a.m., Sunday morning, after overpowering two female corrections officers with a “homemade weapon.”

The inmates reportedly forced open a secured door to escape.

The males who escaped are identified as follows. Brynn K. Martin, 40, who is five feet an seven inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds, having brown hair and blue eyes. Christopher M. Clemente, 24, who is six feet and one inch tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, having brown hair and hazel eyes. Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30, who is five feet and 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 157 pounds, having blonde hair and blue eyes. Lawrence R. Lee III, 29, who is five feet and nine inches tall and weighs approximately 187 pounds, having brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office believes the inmates had outside assistance when escaping the jail. The inmates should be considered “extremely dangerous,” said the report.

The sheriff intends to have a press conference regarding the escape and other issues surrounding the jail on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Gallia Courthouse.

McDaniel https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_McDaniel-2.jpg McDaniel Clemente https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Clement-2.jpg Clemente Lee https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Lee-2.jpg Lee Martin https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Martin1-2.jpg Martin