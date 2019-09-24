Just ‘Move it!”

MASON — It was an afternoon of fun and learning last Friday, when “Move It! Using Force and Motion” was held at all three Mason County Library locations.

The event was part of an ongoing program hosted by the library system to entertain, as well as teach, children on days they are dismissed early from school.

The play-to-learn event was available all afternoon. It allowed children to discover how things move through experiments, challenges, games and more.

Those attending made marshmallow shooters, which demonstrated force, motion and pull. Engineering games, such as “Crashapult,” “Pendulonium,” and “Wacky Wheels,” served to promote critical thinking skills. There were also Matchbox car friction races, during which the students learned what materials, such as burlap or sandpaper, caused the most racetrack friction.

The next special library event will be held at the main location in Point Pleasant only, when a Family Fun Fest will be held for all ages. It will be Sept. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Those attending will be able to visit the new play café, play life size Monopoly, and get creative in the makerspace. West Virginia PBS “Inquire Within” shows and activities will be featured.

Similar events at the New Haven and Mason library locations will be scheduled at a later date.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Library-1.jpg Mindy Kearns | Courtesy https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_Library-2.jpg Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Library program continues

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.