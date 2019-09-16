Countdown to Mothman Festival

POINT PLEASANT — The 18th annual Mothman Festival will be returning this weekend and will be offering new features to festival goers as well as new guest speakers and entertainers.

One new feature to the festival will be the Mothman Festival Costume Contest which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Riverfront Park amphitheater’s main stage. Registration for the contest will be held from 11-11:45 a.m. and the contest will take place from noon-2 p.m. The age groups are 10 and under, 11-18 and 19 and up. The categories those entered into the contest will be judged on will include the scariest costume, the cutest costume, the best character portrayed and the best group costume. Awards will be given in each age group and for each category. The entry fee will be $5 for individual entry, $10 for a couple entry and $15 for a group entry of three or more individuals.

Also on Saturday evening, another new feature, the Mothman Festival Pretty Baby Contest 2019, will be taking place at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The sign-ups will take place from 4-4:30 p.m. and the contest will then be held from 5-6 p.m. The required “moth wear” is a green and black outfit, no “glitzy” outfits or pageant dresses are allowed. The entry fee is $20 per child, this contest is open to both boys and girls. The age groups will be as follows: zero-six months, seven-12 months, 13-18 months, 19-23 months, two years old, three years old and four years old. The first, second and third place winners will be awarded in each age group along with optionals. The winners who place will receive a trophy and optional winners will receive ribbons. The optionals include prettiest eyes, prettiest hair, prettiest smile, best dressed and best personality. Also, there will be one overall fan favorite for one boy and one girl. These children will be chosen by the audience based on monetary votes which are $1 each. These winners will receive a crown, sash and trophy.

On Saturday and Sunday, new and returning guest speakers will be holding their discussions at the Point Pleasant Historic State Theater as well as at the information tent. Also, live entertainment will be taking place at the Point Pleasant Riverfront Park amphitheater’s main stage and on Main Street near the Point Pleasant Post Office.

The speakers this year include: Andrew Smith, curator of The Flatwoods Monster Museum, Saturday, 4 p.m., Historic State Theater; Brent Raynes, ufologist and author, Saturday, 11 a.m., Historic State Theater; Brian Seech, author, investigator and UFO expert, Saturday, 1 p.m., Historic State Theater; Dave Spinks, paranormal investigator, noon, Saturday, Historic State Theater; David Bakara, creator of the Expedition Bigfoot Museum, Saturday, 3 p.m., Historic State Theater; Eleanor Hasken, Indiana Ph.D. student, Sunday, 2 p.m., Historic State Theater; Faye Dewitt, Mothman eyewitness, Saturday, noon-3 p.m., Information tent; Greg and Dana Newkirk, creators of the Traveling Museum of the Paranormal, Saturday, 6 p.m., Historic State Theater; Jeff Thomas, investigator, photographer and Bigfoot researcher, Saturday, 5 p.m., Historic State Theater; Steve Ward and Joey Madia, investigators and authors, Sunday, 1 p.m., Historic State Theater; Zach Bales, Area 51 researcher and investigator, Sunday, 2 p.m., Historic State Theater.

Also on Saturday, a Rosemary Guiley Tribute will be held at 2 p.m. at the Historic State Theater. In the evening, Dan Bell, a Youtube celebrity and film maker, will be at the Historic State Theater at 7 p.m. for a free screening of his piece “Creeps & Monsters-Fouke Monster.”

The featured live entertainment for this year includes: Riverside Cloggers, Saturday, 2 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage; Blitzkrieg, Saturday, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage; Jesse Crawford Band, Saturday, 5 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage; Key to Adam, Saturday, 2 p.m., Main Street; Moonshine Crossing, Saturday, 1 p.m., Main Street; Peddlers Glory, Saturday, 3 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage; Society’s Ugly Son, Sunday, noon, Riverfront Park main stage; Swampfoot, Saturday, noon, Main Street; Ultrasound, Sunday, 2 p.m., Riverfront Park main stage.

On the evening of Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. the Small Town Monsters will be kicking off the festival at the Historic State Theater offering festival goers a special one-time double-header free screening of the two newest films from Director Seth Breedlove, Terror in the Skies and MOMO: The Missouri Monster.

According to the event’s Facebook page, Terror in the Skies is the true story of America’s winged cryptids, including an investigation into the infamous Chicago Mothman sightings. MOMO: The Missouri Monster is a hybrid film that combines documentary film making with horror elements, hearkening back to the glory days of 1970’s drive-in docu-dramas. It will be telling the story story of the Midwest’s most otherworldly Bigfoot case.

Festival goers will also have the opportunity to meet the Small Town Monsters team and learn more about their upcoming film The Mothman Legacy as well as have an in depth question/answer session.

Several guest speakers will be holding their discussions at the Historic State Theater on Saturday and Sunday of the Mothman Festival. Also, on Friday evening, the kickoff event will take place there as well. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.17-Mothman-2.jpg Several guest speakers will be holding their discussions at the Historic State Theater on Saturday and Sunday of the Mothman Festival. Also, on Friday evening, the kickoff event will take place there as well. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | OVP The Historic State Theater comes back to life during the Mothman Festival and is often packed with visitors. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/09/web1_9.16-PPR-Mothman-1.jpg The Historic State Theater comes back to life during the Mothman Festival and is often packed with visitors. Beth Sergent | OVP

Schedule of speakers, entertainment, activities

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

