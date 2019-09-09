Supporting Mason Splash Pad

MASON — It has been a year since the Mason Amusement Association was formed for the purpose of raising funds for a splash pad in the town, and much progress has been made.

With the help of engineers, plans have been drafted for the splash pad, which will be located beside the Mason Library and behind the Virgil Lewis Memorial Reading Park on Brown Street.

According to association members, the splash pad is estimated to cost $75,000. In the past year, nearly $15,000 has been raised. While a portion of the funds has come from donations, the majority has been gained through fundraisers.

The sale of t-shirts has been ongoing, with the shirts still available at the town hall. Members have also sold concessions at town concerts, had a benefit co-ed softball tournament organized by Beth and Caleb Davis, and sold thousands of pepperoni rolls. Current fundraisers include beef sticks, and a second round of selling fresh fruit.

The splash pad will have a beach theme, complete with a nine-foot umbrella, beach ball, fish, alligator and whale, all of which will shoot out water. There will also be a crab, frog hoop, an 11-foot bucket dump, and other water features.

According to committee member Donna Dennis, the splash pad will use fresh, not recycled water. This will save on the cost of adding chemicals to the water. The pad will have an activator button to turn the water on, and will automatically shut off after a period of time, if there are no children to reactivate it.

Dennis said she has received some questions as to why the association has not sought grant money for the splash pad in order to have it completed sooner, as did Mason’s nearby neighbors in Middleport and Racine. She said the same monies as granted to these Ohio towns are not available in West Virginia. Dennis said members are looking into the possibility of obtaining grants for restroom and changing facilities once the splash pad is built.

Anyone wishing to make a donation, or wanting to purchase a shirt, beef sticks, or fruit, can contact members at the town hall at 304-773-5200, or on Facebook at Mason Amusement Association.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

