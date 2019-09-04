Supporting local festivals

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission met last Thursday giving check donations of $1,000 each towards the Mothman Festival and the Battle Days Festival.

The commissioners in attendance were President Rick Handley, Sam Nibert, and Tracy Doolittle along with County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

The Mothman Festival is set for the weekend of Sept. 21-22 with a kick-off evening event on Friday, Sept. 20.

Battle Days will take place on Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 6. School children will be attending the event on Friday morning and afternoon. Lantern tours will be held on Friday evening as well. The day will begin on Saturday with the parade at 11 a.m., following at 2 p.m., presentations given by descendents of soldiers will be take place and memorial crosses will be placed in the ground. On Saturday evening, the colonial ball will take place.

In other business, Travis Knighton, district engineer from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, was in attendance to give an update on the road repairs within the county. Knighton shared as far as July 1- Aug. 26, 341 miles of the roadway has been mowed, 57.9 miles of the roadway has been patched, and 23 miles of the roadway have been ditched in Mason County. Further information on the road repairs will be appearing in an upcoming edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

Cromley commended the commissioners for the Ethics Act and the Open Meetings Act that was recently held and Nibert commented another will be set up for a future date.

The commissioners discussed having cyber security awareness trainings at the courthouse.

The commissioners approved to hire Brianne Burleson as a community engagement specialist at the Mason County Day Report Center.

The commissioners approved to have Handley sign a contract with West Virginia Aeronautics.

The Mason County Fair Board members sent the commission a letter thanking them for their donations towards the 2019 Mason County Fair.

The commissioners approved to make revisions to the Coal Severance and General County budgets.

The commission is still working on finding members to serve for the Mason County Protection Agency.

Nibert announced a 9/11 ceremony will take place at the Mason County Career Center beginning at 9 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

Handley gave an update on the Mason County Public Transportation system and he reported the bus is seeing an average of 17 passengers per day that it runs.

Handley shared the West Virginia University Reed College of Media has made Point Pleasant their next partner for BrandJRNY, a project that aims to revitalize communities in the Mountain State through customized branding plans that promote tourism and economic development. A community kick-off event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12, in Point Pleasant and will include BrandJRNY team members, students, town government officials, members of the Point Pleasant branding committee and representatives from Appalachian Power. The event is free and open to the community.

The commission approved to cancel the Nov. 21 regular business meeting. The commissioners will meet on Nov.7 and Nov.14 at 4 p.m. in the County Commission meeting room.

The commission approved to cancel the Dec. 12 regular business meetings. The commissioners will meet on Dec. 3 and Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. in the County Commission meeting room.

