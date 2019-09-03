GALLIPOLIS — An unprecedented traveling exhibition on space exploration will lift off on Saturday, Sept. 7 in Gallipolis at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library.

“SPACE: A Journey to Our Future,” an interactive exhibit produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in educational collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and as seen at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum will be on display at the library through Jan. 5, 2020.

The 5,000-square foot SPACE exhibition has traveled to major science centers and museums across North America. The purpose of SPACE is to present educational elements in scenic environments that will fuel one’s imagination in the future of space exploration.

SPACE examines amazing discoveries and explorations from the past and introduces visitors to today’s explorers who are shaping our future destiny in the universe. Most of the emphasis in the content relates to current and future exploits in human spaceflight. The exhibit features child-friendly interactives, immersive environments and state-of-the-art technology to bring this epic story to life. Highlights will include opportunities to touch pieces of the Moon and Mars, ride a self-powered centrifuge, tour a full-scale future Moon habitat and work station, get an up-close view of next-generation spacecraft and technology and interactively plan a trip to Mars.

“The Gallia County District Library Board is excited to build upon the success of the 2016 Bodies Revealed exhibition by providing visitors the opportunity to see this amazing, interactive space exhibit,” said Robbie Jenkins, president of the library board. “With this being the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the library is pleased to commemorate this remarkable time in history by bringing an exhibit of this caliber to our region in 2019.”

There will be no admission charge to view this exhibition. The general public can make online reservations by visiting https://www.bossardlibrary.org/. Reservations are not required but are encouraged in order to guarantee entry into the exhibit. Upon visiting the self-paced, self-guided exhibition, visitors may take as little or as long as needed to view the displays and artifacts. Groups such as school/college classes, youth groups, homeschoolers, civic groups, troops, etc., can make a group reservation by contacting Lynn Pauley or Library Director Debbie Saunders at 740-446-7323 ext. 229 or 235.

“I am often asked how a library located in a community of our size is able to provide such diverse programs and services,” Saunders said. “Simply stated, the library is able to offer these programs due to the support of those in our community. In addition, our community is fortunate to have a visionary, community-minded Board of Trustees and a dedicated library staff.”

Saunders explained “It is the goal of the library to provide enriching experiences for those in our community and beyond.”

She continued, “This high quality exhibition was previously on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. To have this major exhibition on display close to home affords an opportunity to those who may otherwise not have such an experience. We believe that this space exhibition will provide visitors of all ages with an entertaining, educational benefit.”

When the library hosted the three-month run of the Bodies Revealed human anatomy exhibition in 2016, visitors came from at least 34 different states as well as from 59 of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Of the nearly 20,000 visitors to the Bodies Revealed exhibit, over 6,000 were students. Saunders noted the library hopes to exceed those attendance numbers during the four-month run of “SPACE: A Journey to Our Future.”

For more information about this exhibition and other library programs, visit the library at 7 Spruce Street, Gallipolis or online at https://www.bossardlibrary.org/.

"SPACE: A Journey to Our Future" includes many interactive exhibits like Camp Viking, pictured. Visitors can take a spin on a centrifuge that they power like a bicycle. "SPACE: A Journey to Our Future," is an interactive exhibit produced by Evergreen Exhibitions in educational collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and has been seen at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. Touch actual rocks from the lunar surface and Mars at the exhibit. Dozens of displays, interactivies and experiences await those who visit "SPACE: A Journey to Our Future" which opens Sept. 7.

