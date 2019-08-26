Past Gallia deputy joins Secret Service

WASHINGTON D.C. — One of Gallia County’s finest joined the ranks of the U.S. Secret Service, Friday, during an official commissioning ceremony.

According to Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin, past Gallia Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Holcomb started with the sheriff’s office part-time in 2006. After about a year, he was hired full-time at Gallipolis Police Department. He eventually left GPD full-time to work as the Gallipolis City Schools Director of Information Technology but maintained a commission and part-time employment with law enforcement.

Champlin attended Holcomb’s commissioning ceremony in Washington D.C.

According to Champlin, roughly two years ago Holcomb started the application process to join the Secret Service.

“It’s about a year-long process,” said Champlin. “Very extensive including rigorous interviews and background checks. About a year ago, he was selected and started his training about seven or eight months ago in Georgia at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. And after about three months down there, after that concluded he was transferred to Washington to the Secret Service Academy which is where he has been until today under rigorous training.”

Holcomb has been assigned to the Uniformed Division Officers, said Champlin.

“There’s a great sense of pride for me especially,” said Champlin. “I was one of the guys that helped recruit Andrew. I was actually one of his instructors when I was an instructor at the police academy at Buckeye Hills. So, to see a guy like this who started with us, and I had the great benefit of being one of his training officers, to see him rise to this level to join the Secret Service and be somebody who is going to be serving our White House and the President of the United States, I’m proud of him and his accomplishments.”

“We are pleased to welcome Uniformed Division Training Class 288 to the ranks and family of the U.S. Secret Service,” said Chief Thomas Sullivan, Chief of the Secret Service Uniformed Division. “Each Uniformed Division Officer completes an intensive and rigorous 7-month training program and should be proud of their accomplishments.”

Former Gallia Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Holcomb receives his U.S. Secret Service Commission, Friday, in Washington D.C. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_HolcombSecretService-1.jpg Former Gallia Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Holcomb receives his U.S. Secret Service Commission, Friday, in Washington D.C. Courtesy photo | Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin