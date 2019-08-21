To ‘Honor and Remember’

POINT PLEASANT — An Honor and Remember Flag, which was recently presented to Point Pleasant City Council from representatives from the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers organization, is now flying high near the Gold Star Mothers Monument in the courtyard of the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant.

On Tuesday, Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson presented the flag to County Commissioner Rick Handley to be placed in the courtyard which is owned by the county. For now, the flag hangs on the existing flagpole but the plan is to eventually place it on another flagpole at the monument.

The Honor and Remember Flag is explained as follows:

The red field represents the blood spilled by brave men and women in America’s military throughout history, who gave their lives so that the nation would remain free. The white border beneath and surrounding the gold star recognizes the purity of sacrifice as there is no greater price an American can pay than to give his or her life in service to the country. The blue star represents active service in military conflict. Though this symbol originated with World War I, on this flag it signifies service in all wars from the American Revolution to present day. The gold star signifies the ultimate sacrifice of a warrior in active service who will not return home. Gold reflects the value of the life that was given. The folded flag signifies the final tribute to an individual life presented to the family for their significant loss. The flame is an eternal reminder of the spirit that has departed this life yet burns on in the memory of all who knew and loved the fallen hero.

The Honor and Remember Flag signifies all of the fallen from as far back as the Revolutionary War up to the current situations and it is dedicated to the perpetual recognition of military fallen heroes and their families.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson and Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

Pictured with the Honor and Remember Flag, from left, are Commissioner Rick Handley, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Pam Thompson, library director, Denny Bellamy, tourism director, Mayor Brian Billings. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_IMG_1793-2.jpg Pictured with the Honor and Remember Flag, from left, are Commissioner Rick Handley, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Pam Thompson, library director, Denny Bellamy, tourism director, Mayor Brian Billings. Beth Sergent | Register

Flag of remembrance