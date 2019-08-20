Heading back to school

MASON COUNTY — Teachers and students gathered their supplies and headed back to school today and to help with this transition of going back, several local schools held celebrations, open houses, and even special first day welcomes.

At the celebrations and open houses, students and their parents were able to meet their teachers and principals and other staff, explore the schools, all while being treated to snacks and giveaways.

Yesterday afternoon, Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) hosted its back-to-school bash. Several organizations from the community were in attendance and parents, students, teachers, and administration all mingled, visiting and/or hosting the different stations and booths, some having special giveaways. Students and their parents were able to go on a tour of the school and see the student’s new classroom for this school year and were provided with a snack on their way through. The students were also able to play a scavenger hunt game.

A few schools in the area had special welcomes planned for the first day as well including PPPS and Beale Elementary. PPPS had a red carpet entrance awaiting the students. The students along with their parents were also able to meet up with their new teacher for the year and take a commemorative photo together. The winner of the scavenger hunt from the Back to School Back was also announced and received a prize.

At Beale Elementary, the students walked through the Point Pleasant High School (PPHS) helmet (the same one the football players go through before their games) in the morning before starting their academic day.

Students were able to tour a Point Pleasant Fire Department truck. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_B2S-1-.jpg Students were able to tour a Point Pleasant Fire Department truck. Students were able to tour a Mason County EMS ambulance. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_B2S-2-.jpg Students were able to tour a Mason County EMS ambulance. Point Pleasant Primary School held its back-to-school bash on Tuesday evening for students and their parents to visit different booths, meet the student’s new teacher, tour the school, and more. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_B2SB2-1-.jpg Point Pleasant Primary School held its back-to-school bash on Tuesday evening for students and their parents to visit different booths, meet the student’s new teacher, tour the school, and more. Students were able to tour a Point Pleasant Police Department cruiser. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_B2SB2-2-.jpg Students were able to tour a Point Pleasant Police Department cruiser. Several organizations in the community as well as PPPS staff had booths set up for the PPPS Back-to-School Bash. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_B2SB5.jpg Several organizations in the community as well as PPPS staff had booths set up for the PPPS Back-to-School Bash.

Students, staff begin new year

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

