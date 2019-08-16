Sending kids back-to-school in style

NEW HAVEN — Over 100 children went home with new backpacks filled with school supplies, following an evening of fun at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash Thursday evening.

In fact, supplies were exhausted before workers reached the end of the line. But that doesn’t mean the children will be left empty-handed. According to Recorder Roberta Hysell, names of children not receiving a backpack were taken, with a promise of receiving one at the town hall on Monday afternoon.

The event was the most attended back-to-school bash since its inception, as well as having the most community support and participation. Several agencies, churches and individuals joined in to provide food, fun and giveaways.

Hotdogs were served, with residents donating the hotdogs, buns, and homemade sauce and coleslaw. Popcorn and snow cones were provided by City National Bank of New Haven, and the New Haven First Church of God gave away cookies, snacks and popsicles.

The church also distributed free shirts, Bibles, and school supplies, as well as hosting a football toss game. Brittany Stone and Cheryl Varian did face painting and had keychains for the youngsters, and booths were also set up by the Mason County Prevention Coalition and HRDI/Workforce.

A popular event for the children was trying to dunk local celebrities, including sixth grade teacher Stacy Bissell, New Haven Mayor Greg Kaylor, and Police Chief Dave Hardwick. The dunking machine was loaned to the town, compliments of the Rutland Fire Department. Also contributing to the event was Gino’s of Mason.

Those attending were allowed to play in the closed-off street with their ride-ons, along with the provided hula hoops, bubbles, balls, and other toys. Music was provided throughout the evening by Juddy and Bernita Allen.

Over 100 backpacks and lunch boxes, full of school supplies, were given to children attending the New Haven Back-to-School Bash on Thursday. Pictured receiving backpacks are Bryson Laudermilt, left, and Jayden Laudermilt. Handing out the goodies were Jessica Greene, back left, and Michaela Davis. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_1.jpg Over 100 backpacks and lunch boxes, full of school supplies, were given to children attending the New Haven Back-to-School Bash on Thursday. Pictured receiving backpacks are Bryson Laudermilt, left, and Jayden Laudermilt. Handing out the goodies were Jessica Greene, back left, and Michaela Davis. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Shirts, Bibles, snacks and school supplies were given out by the New Haven First Church of God at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash. Church members also provided a football toss game for the children attending. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_2.jpg Shirts, Bibles, snacks and school supplies were given out by the New Haven First Church of God at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash. Church members also provided a football toss game for the children attending. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy New Haven Elementary School sixth grade teacher Stacy Bissell is shown as she sits atop the dunking machine at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash. Also manning the machine, which was provided by the Rutland Fire Department, were Mayor Greg Kaylor and Police Chief Dave Hardwick. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_3.jpg New Haven Elementary School sixth grade teacher Stacy Bissell is shown as she sits atop the dunking machine at the New Haven Back-to-School Bash. Also manning the machine, which was provided by the Rutland Fire Department, were Mayor Greg Kaylor and Police Chief Dave Hardwick. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.