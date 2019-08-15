New day, new helmets…at Hannan

The Hannan High School football team received its new helmets a few days ahead of schedule, following the theft of roughly 25 helmets earlier this summer from the school’s athletic building. On Thursday, the team was able to practice in full gear in preparation for the “Grid-O-Rama” scrimmage event on Aug. 24 in Point Pleasant. Though the thefts delayed some of the team’s preparation for its upcoming season, it did not stop it, as practices have been ongoing with drills and conditioning. As reported, Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen reported insurance coverage would replace the old helmets with new ones, following payment of the deductible. Pictured are the 2019 Wildcats suited up for a full day of practice on Thursday. According to Deputy Kendall Roush of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, the thefts of the helmets remain under investigation.

The Hannan High School football team received its new helmets a few days ahead of schedule, following the theft of roughly 25 helmets earlier this summer from the school’s athletic building. On Thursday, the team was able to practice in full gear in preparation for the “Grid-O-Rama” scrimmage event on Aug. 24 in Point Pleasant. Though the thefts delayed some of the team’s preparation for its upcoming season, it did not stop it, as practices have been ongoing with drills and conditioning. As reported, Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen reported insurance coverage would replace the old helmets with new ones, following payment of the deductible. Pictured are the 2019 Wildcats suited up for a full day of practice on Thursday. According to Deputy Kendall Roush of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, the theft of the helmets remain under investigation.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Hannan-1.jpg The Hannan High School football team received its new helmets a few days ahead of schedule, following the theft of roughly 25 helmets earlier this summer from the school’s athletic building. On Thursday, the team was able to practice in full gear in preparation for the “Grid-O-Rama” scrimmage event on Aug. 24 in Point Pleasant. Though the thefts delayed some of the team’s preparation for its upcoming season, it did not stop it, as practices have been ongoing with drills and conditioning. As reported, Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen reported insurance coverage would replace the old helmets with new ones, following payment of the deductible. Pictured are the 2019 Wildcats suited up for a full day of practice on Thursday. According to Deputy Kendall Roush of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, the theft of the helmets remain under investigation. Hannan Football | Courtesy

The Hannan High School football team received its new helmets a few days ahead of schedule, following the theft of roughly 25 helmets earlier this summer from the school’s athletic building. On Thursday, the team was able to practice in full gear in preparation for the “Grid-O-Rama” scrimmage event on Aug. 24 in Point Pleasant. Though the thefts delayed some of the team’s preparation for its upcoming season, it did not stop it, as practices have been ongoing with drills and conditioning. As reported, Mason County Schools Superintendent Jack Cullen reported insurance coverage would replace the old helmets with new ones, following payment of the deductible. Pictured are the 2019 Wildcats suited up for a full day of practice on Thursday. According to Deputy Kendall Roush of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, the theft of the helmets remain under investigation.