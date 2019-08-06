Bruner named Fair Queen

POINT PLEASANT — Marlee Bruner has been named the 2019 Mason County Fair Queen.

Bruner was crowned Monday night on the main stage of the Mason County Fair during the popular Fair Queen Contest sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank. Bruner also took home the Evening Gown Award.

She is the daughter of Darrel and Kathy Bruner and was sponsored by The Wilson Brothers. Marlee is a student at Marshall University and graduated from Point Pleasant High School in 2017. While in high school, she was a varsity basketball letterman and varsity basketball captain. She was on the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society, and was an academic letterman. At Marshall, she is on the Dean’s List and in part of the Lambda Nu National Honor Society. In her community, she has been very active in the Mason County Fair and 4-H. She showed heifers at the fair and was the Road Runner 4-H Club game leader, song leader, and club treasurer to name a few. Marlee also volunteered at Teach Agriculture Day, the Mason County Youth Expo, DARE graduation, and the Mount Zion Vacation Bible School. She is involved with several other volunteering activities as well. After receiving her Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging in the spring of 2021, she plans on becoming employed in her surrounding community. She resides in Apple Grove.

Joining Marlee in her royal court are:

First runner-up Sarah Deem of Point Pleasant, daughter of Deron and Missy Deem who was sponsored by Richard Walker, CPA.

Second runner-up Crimson Cochran of Letart, daughter of Jason and Kristin Cochran who was sponsored by Perfect Lines by Crystal Mayes. Cochran also was chosen as Miss Photogenic.

Third runner-up Kadann Bonecutter of Gallipolis Ferry, daughter of Danny and Tonya Bonecutter who was sponsored by Myers Paving.

Miss Congeniality went to Mariah Nowlin of Apple Grove, daughter of Rick and Tonda Nowlin who was sponsored by family and friends. This award is presented in memory of Annette hanes by Annette’s family.

Also taking home awards were Anna Litchfield and Lexee Wray, both of Apple Grove. Litchfield is the daughter of James and Bridgette Litchfield who was sponsored by Deal Funeral Home and took home the Brandy Barkey Sweeney

Community Service Award, sponsored and presented by Sweeney. Wray is the daughter of Jason and Kristen Wray and was sponsored by Makayla Price of Shabby to Chic Hair Salon and won the Best Promotional Award.

Fair parade awards were as follows: First Place, Crimson Cochran; Second Place, Kadann Bonecutter. Third Place, (tie), Lexee Wray and Anna Litchfield. These awards are sponsored by Stover Trucking Company, LLC.

Also competing were Karlee Edmonds of Point Pleasant, daughter of William and Lynnita Edmonds who was sponsored by Alltek Environmental Services. Conner Grady of Mount Alto, daughter of Michael and Deanna Grady who was sponsored by the Carriers of the Cross. Tayllor King of Letart, daughter of Brain and Paula King who was sponsored by Faithful and Free. McKenzie Roush of Point Pleasant, daughter of Jeffery and Andrea Roush who was sponsored by Lemon and Lavender. Adrianna Stewart of Letart, daughter of Rocky and Jessica Stewart who was sponsored by the Marathon in New Haven.

This was the 16th year for emcee Randy Parsons. The queen contest is organized by Aimee Stein and Andrea Henderson, with help from the Fair Queen Contest Committee.

Also supporting the Fair Queen Contest are many businesses, organizations and individuals throughout the area. The Register previously ran a list of these sponsors and that list can be viewed again by visiting https://www.mydailyregister.com/news/43130/12-vying-for-fair-queen-crown

2018 Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson crowning the 2019 Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_MCFQueen2-1-.jpg 2018 Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson crowning the 2019 Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | Courtesy The Fair Queen contestants performing their opening number. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_MCFQueen2-2-.jpg The Fair Queen contestants performing their opening number. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | Courtesy The Fair Queen contestants along with 2018 Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson during their last showing of their evening gowns. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_MCFQueen3.jpg The Fair Queen contestants along with 2018 Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson during their last showing of their evening gowns. Erin (Perkins) Johnson | Courtesy 2019 Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, center, pictured with her court, from left, Miss Congeniality Mariah Nowlin, Second Runner-up Crimson Cochran, First Runner-up Sarah Deem, and Third Runner-up Kadann Bonecutter. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_FairCourt.jpg 2019 Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner, center, pictured with her court, from left, Miss Congeniality Mariah Nowlin, Second Runner-up Crimson Cochran, First Runner-up Sarah Deem, and Third Runner-up Kadann Bonecutter. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Royal court chosen

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

