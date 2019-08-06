County fair begins

POINT PLEASANT — The 58th annual Mason County Fair kicked off Monday with carnival rides, fair food, young showmen (and women) exhibting livestock and the crowning of a new fair queen. (Due to press time, information on the new fair queen will appear in the next edition.)

Today, Tuesday, Aug. 6 is Gospel and Senior Citizen’s Day where seniors over the age of 60 are admitted free. For others, daily admission for ages three and up is $8 per person, per day, through Saturday. Daily admission tickets do include the carnival. Discount Day is Wednesday of the fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the cost is $5 per person and does include the carnival rides. Season ticket holders can purchase a ride ticket for $4 before 3 p.m.

This evening’s entertainment focuses on gospel music, beginning at 3:30 p.m. with the Bo Rickard Youth in Gospel Music event on the main stage.

The first group of performers will gather at the main stage between the campers at 3:15 p.m., giving a welcome at 3:30 p.m. The performances are scheduled as follows: 3:35 p.m., Jackson Ave Baptist Choir; 3:45 p.m., Porter Snodgrass; 3:50 p.m., Riley Springston; 3:55 p.m., The Martindale children (Ezekiel, Elianna, Aviella, and Adaleigh); 4 p.m., Reese Whitt; 4:05 p.m., Alasuandra and Audreanna Reed.

The second group of performers will gather at the main stage between the campers at 4 p.m. The performances are scheduled as follows: 4:15 p.m., Fisherman’s Net Choir; 4:25 p.m., Caleb and Kristin Durst; 4:30 p.m., Jonnie Dawn Waugh; 4:35 p.m., The Blain Boys (Levi, Luke, and Landon); 4:40 p.m., Point of Faith Kidz Choir ; 4:45 p.m, Kaydn Stone.

To conclude the YIGM event, the “Bo Rickard Award” will be presented which is made possible by the Rickard family.

Following, the Harry Rhodes Gospel Sing will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage. On stage this year will be “Inheritance,” “The Builders Quartet,” and “Faith’s Promise.”

The evening culminates in the headlining act, The Whisnants, taking the stage at 8 p.m. The Whisnants previously performed at the fair in 2011. The group has had 13 number one songs spanning from 2001 to 2013 and their first single for 2014 “He Can Move That Stone” was nominated as a “Top 10 Favorite Song” in the Singing News Fan awards in 2014. Their ballad “What You Took From Me” ranked number one on the Singing News Top 40 Year End Chart as the most played song on radio and “Even in The Valley” did the same in 2004. They have been nominated for “Trio of the Year” 10 times and received many individual nominations. The Whisnants have appeared on the Gospel Music Southern Style Program (INSP Network), the Gaither Video Tapings, as well as numerous appearances at the National Quartet Convention.

The complete fair scheduel for Tuesday, Aug. 6 is as follows:

9 a.m., fair opens

​9:15 a.m., Kid’s Kid Goat Show

11 a.m., Market Meat Goat Show, Open/Junior Goat Show; Balloon Sandwich, horse ring

1 p.m., CEOS “public demonstration,” junior building stage; Pedal Tractor Pull, inside stage

2 p.m., CEOS “public demonstration,” junior building stage

​3 p.m., Bingo game, cool room

3:30 p.m., “Bo Rickard” Youth in Gospel Music, main stage

5:30 p.m., Harry Rhodes Gospel Sing, main stage; 4-H Scholarship Awards by Ohio Valley Bank

6 p.m., Antique Tractor Pull; Market Lamb Show

7 p.m., Market Animal Resale Auction, fair office

7:30 p.m., Clothes Pin, Kids Games

8 p.m., Whisnants, main stage

11 p.m., gates close.

The fair’s young royals were chosen Monday evening during the Little Miss and Little Mister Mason County contests, hosted each year by the GFWC Point Pleasant Junior Woman’s Club. Pictured is the royal court, from left, Little Miss Second Runner Up Macie Patrick, Little Miss First Runner Up Kabella Ord, Little Miss Mason County Wrylie Conrad, Little Mister Mason County Brycen Sweeney, Little Mister First Runner Up Weston Stein, Little Mister Second Runner Up Isaac Lewis. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Little-Miss.jpg The fair’s young royals were chosen Monday evening during the Little Miss and Little Mister Mason County contests, hosted each year by the GFWC Point Pleasant Junior Woman’s Club. Pictured is the royal court, from left, Little Miss Second Runner Up Macie Patrick, Little Miss First Runner Up Kabella Ord, Little Miss Mason County Wrylie Conrad, Little Mister Mason County Brycen Sweeney, Little Mister First Runner Up Weston Stein, Little Mister Second Runner Up Isaac Lewis. Erin Perkins | Register The 2019 Mason County Fair was dedicated to the families of Gary Keefer and Bill Whittington, electricians who provided their skills and service to the fair over the years. Pictured are members of the Keefer and Whittington families and fair officials. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/08/web1_Dedicaiton.jpg The 2019 Mason County Fair was dedicated to the families of Gary Keefer and Bill Whittington, electricians who provided their skills and service to the fair over the years. Pictured are members of the Keefer and Whittington families and fair officials. Erin Perkins | Register

