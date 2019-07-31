Shelter to offer pet adoptions at Mason County Fair

POINT PLEASANT — Next week, at the Mason County Fair, individuals will have the opportunity to stop by the Mason County Animal Shelter’s booth on the fair grounds and leave with a forever friend.

Judy Oliver, animal shelter volunteer, shared the animal shelter’s booth will be set up every day, Monday-Saturday, from approximately 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. in the building near the AEP booth with pets on hand ready to be adopted.

Oliver shared they will primarily have cats on hand for adoption, maybe a dog or two. These pets on hand will already be spayed or neutered and have their necessary vaccinations including the rabies vaccine; they will be all ready to go to their new forever home.

The cost for adoption of a cat is $50 and a dog is $75.

The animal shelter volunteers will also have a book full of pets available for adoption at the animal shelter.

Currently, the animal shelter is at max capacity for cats. The max limit for their cat intake is typically 36, so several of these felines are needing a place to call home as soon as possible.

There are cats currently available at the animal shelter ranging from 10 weeks old to four years old and have different colors and markings such as calico, tuxedo, black, white, yellow, orange, and tabby to name a few.

During this spring and summer, the animal shelter staff has been receiving numerous drop offs of cats as well as calls from all over the county and in surrounding counties for cats to be picked up and rescued. Because of the limitations the animal shelter has, they can only take in a certain amount of Mason County exclusive pets. This shelter is considered a high intake county shelter which means the Mason County Commission has to limit the shelter to housing a certain number of animals. Rescue help and adoption are very crucial to this facility.

Oliver shared the animal shelter will be hosting another adoption event at Tractor Supply in Gallipolis, Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. As with the Mason County Fair adoption event, there will pets ready to adopt on hand as well as a book of full of pets available at the animal shelter.

The Mason County Animal Shelter is open Monday-Friday from noon- 4 p.m., excluding holidays, and is located at 1965 Fairground Road in Point Pleasant.

For further questions regarding the adoption of a pet, individuals may call 304-675-6458 or find and follow the Mason County Animal Shelter on Facebook.

These cats are are currently available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is hosting an adoption event at the Mason County Fair at its booth on the fair grounds. Animals will be spayed/neutered with their rabies vaccination. The shelter is currently at maximum capacity for cats. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_FairKitty2-1-.jpg These cats are are currently available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is hosting an adoption event at the Mason County Fair at its booth on the fair grounds. Animals will be spayed/neutered with their rabies vaccination. The shelter is currently at maximum capacity for cats. These cats are are currently available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is hosting an adoption event at the Mason County Fair at its booth on the fair grounds. Animals will be spayed/neutered with their rabies vaccination. The shelter is currently at maximum capacity for cats. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_FairKitty2-2-.jpg These cats are are currently available for adoption at the Mason County Animal Shelter. The shelter is hosting an adoption event at the Mason County Fair at its booth on the fair grounds. Animals will be spayed/neutered with their rabies vaccination. The shelter is currently at maximum capacity for cats.

Shelter to offer pet adoptions at county fair

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.