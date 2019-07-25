Voters have spoken

MASON — Children in the Town of Mason recently learned a lesson in democracy, while upgrades to a local park were being planned.

The Mason Town Council asked for assistance in updating playground equipment at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park this summer. Local businesses have stepped up with several donations, which are being matched by the town.

After two pieces of playground equipment were purchased, town officials decided to take a different approach for the third piece, letting children vote for their favorite. During the Mason Fourth of July festival, photos of various playground equipment were displayed on a table, and the youngsters voted for the piece they wanted on the playground next.

According to Mayor Donna Dennis, the vote was close, but the winner was a dome climber. The climber has been ordered and will soon be delivered and erected.

Coming in a close second, she added, was a merry-go-round. If more donations are received, it will be the next to be ordered.

Two new items were added to the playground prior to the vote. They included a five-point harness swing, that is able to accommodate children with limited abilities, and a co-swing that allows for a parent and child, or siblings, to swing together while facing each other.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

