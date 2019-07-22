POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Fair returns Aug. 5- 10, featuring activities that anyone and everyone can enjoy such as musical entertainers on the main stage, livestock shows, the demolition derby along with truck and tractor pulls, carnival rides on the midway and more.

Daily admission to the fair is $8 for ages three and up (carnival is included with this ticket price). Season passes are $30 and do not include the carnival though a carnival ride ticket may be purchased for $6 per day by pass holders. Senior Citizens Day will be Tuesday of fair week and seniors over the age of 60 are admitted free. Discount Day will be Wednesday of fair week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when admission is $5 per person and includes carnival rides. Season ticket holders can purchase a ride ticket for $4 before 3 p.m. on Discount Day.

Here is the daily breakdown of events:

Monday, Aug. 5

8 a.m., fair opens; showmanship for hogs, goats, lambs, heifers, feeder calves and steers

10:30 a.m., Youth 4-H Horse Show

Noon, Balloon Sandwich

1 p.m., Pedal Tractor Pull, inside stage

3:45 p.m., Jason Eades Memorial Scholarship Award

4 p.m., Junior Market Hog Show

5 p.m., Little Mister and Miss Mason County, main stage

7 p.m., Point Pleasant Junior/Senior Bands, outside; H & H ranch and rodeo, pull track

8 p.m., Fair Dedication

8:30 p.m. Mason County Fair Queen Contest, main stage; Annette Hanes Award; Brandy Barkey Community Service Award

9:30 p.m., “Greasy Pig,” after hog show

11 p.m., gates close

Tuesday, Aug. 6 (Senior Citizen Day)

9 a.m., fair opens

​9:15 a.m., Kid’s Kid Goat Show

11 a.m., Market Meat Goat Show, Open/Junior Goat Show; Balloon Sandwich, horse ring

1 p.m., CEOS “public demonstration,” junior building stage; Pedal Tractor Pull, inside stage

2 p.m., CEOS “public demonstration,” junior building stage

​3 p.m., Bingo game, cool room

3:30 p.m., “Bo Rickard” Youth in Gospel Music, main stage

5:30 p.m., Harry Rhodes Gospel Sing, main stage; 4-H Scholarship Awards by Ohio Valley Bank

6 p.m., Antique Tractor Pull; Market Lamb Show

7 p.m., Market Animal Resale Auction, fair office

7:30 p.m., Clothes Pin, Kids Games

8 p.m., Whisnants, main stage

11 p.m., gates close

Wednesday, Aug. 7 (Discount Day)

9 a.m., fair opens

10 a.m., Treasure Hunt

​11 a.m., Egg Toss

Noon, Hay Bale Toss

1 p.m., Pasture Weed Management Workshop, livestock show ring; Pedal Tractor Pull, inside stage

2 p.m., Cloverbuds activity

3 p.m., Replacement Heifer Show

4 p.m., Mark Wood Fun Show, inside stage

5:30 p.m., Wahama High School Band, inside stage

6 p.m., Commercial Feeder Calf Show

7 p.m. 4-H Leader Memorial Award, junior building; Demolition Derby followed by Riding Lawn Mower Derby and Power Wheels

9 p.m., Copper Chief, main stage; Potato Sack Race

11 p.m., gates close

Thursday, Aug. 8

9 a.m., fair opens; Pet Parade, show ring

9:50 a.m., Youngun’s Calf Show

10 a.m., Open Beef Cattle Show, Junior Beef Show immediately following

Noon, Paper Airplane Toss, inside stage

1 p.m., Pedal Tractor Pull

2 p.m., Seed Spitting, outside show ring; Mason County Special Needs Goat Show, show ring

4 p.m., Market Steer Show, livestock arena

5 p.m., John McCausland Award; Hannan High School Band Concert, inside stage

6 p.m., Pretty Baby Contest; Terry Lynn Williamson Memorial Award; Junior and Open Dairy Show

7 p.m., Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Diesel Truck

8 p.m., Wheel Barrel Race

9 p.m., Tyler Rich, main stage

11 p.m., gates close

Friday, Aug. 9

8 a.m., fair opens; Master Market Showmanship

10:30 a.m., 4-H Exhibitor and Donnie Hill Awards

11 a.m., Junior Livestock Sale for steers, market lambs, market meat goats, market hogs, feeder calves, and replacement heifers (4-H Dance immediately following livestock sale); Fair Scholarship – Peoples Bank; Mason County Born and Raised Market Animal Awards – Ohio Valley Bank.

1 p.m., Pedal Tractor Pull, inside stage

7 p.m., Super Stock Trucks, Tractors, and Modified Stock Trucks

9 p.m., Mr. Speed (Kiss tribute band), main stage; “Chicken Catch” after animal show

11 p.m., gates close

Saturday, Aug. 10

9 a.m., fair opens; Open Mason County Youth Horse Fun Show sponsored by City National Bank; Junior Horse Show, Trail Class

11 a.m., “Dash for Cash”

1 p.m., Horseshoe Pitching, outside stage area; Auction for Kids Games; Pedal Tractor Pull – pull off challenge, inside stage

2 p.m., Open Horse Show, NBHA sanctioned

4:45 p.m., Robert Lutton Award

5 p.m., Old Timers showmanship

6 p.m., Riverside Cloggers

​7 p.m., Motocross

8 p.m., 4-H Dance, junior building

8:45 p.m., Sweepstakes Award & Donnie Hill Award, FFA

9 p.m., John Anderson, main stage

Fair goers enjoying some skee-ball at last year’s Mason County Fair. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_FairPre.4.jpg Fair goers enjoying some skee-ball at last year’s Mason County Fair. File Photo Youth enjoying their time at the Mast County Fair last year together and practicing for the seed spitting contest. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_FairPre.AD_.jpg Youth enjoying their time at the Mast County Fair last year together and practicing for the seed spitting contest. Ashley Durst | Courtesy The Demolition Derby is a popular event at the pull track during the Mason County Fair. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_FairPre.AD2_.jpg The Demolition Derby is a popular event at the pull track during the Mason County Fair. Ashley Durst | Courtesy A youth participating in the hay bale toss last year at the Mason County Fair. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_FairPre.AD3_.jpg A youth participating in the hay bale toss last year at the Mason County Fair. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Schedule of daily events announced