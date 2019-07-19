The ‘Duchess’ for a day

The American Duchess, pictured here, made her first visit to Point Pleasant on Friday, drawing many onlookers to Riverfront Park to view the luxury vessel from afar. The American Duchess was on a “Racing the River” cruise when it made its visit to the city, which will be its first journey along the Ohio River. According to the American Queen Boat Company website, the purpose of this cruise is to pay visits to small towns that have “nostalgia of America’s vibrant steamboating history.” The cruise will be traveling from Memphis, Tenn. to Pittsburgh, Pa. Following its visit to Point Pleasant, the American Duchess was to make its way to Marietta, Ohio. Passengers on the vessel were treated to tours of of area attractions via the tourism tram and buses, the latter of which were provided by the American Queen Boat Company.

