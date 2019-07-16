Barbecue for Bryant

POINT PLEASANT — One of the city’s young warriors is need of support during a difficult battle in his life and the community is stepping up.

Lewis Bryant Jr. has been battling metastatic osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer for well over a year now. Recently, his family found out he has new lesions on his lungs and the ones he had have grown. Surgery and radiation are out of the question due to being too close to his heart shared his mother Tabitha Halley and family friend Jamie Hunt. The chemotherapy treatment he was on has been stopped and on Thursday he will be getting a PET scan, EKG, and ECHO done, so he can start phase one of a clinical trial treatment which only a few other children are on so far. If this form of treatment is unsuccessful, Bryant will be prescribed a chemotherapy pill and sent home to be comfortable.

Halley was planning on returning to work for a few days a week, but by finding out about this report of his treatment plan, she is unable.

To help Bryant and his family with the cost of this treatment regimen to battle this disease he is fighting, the community is stepping up to help once again. When Bryant was first diagnosed the community pulled together and raised enough funds for Halley to purchase a car. The community has also helped offset costs during his first round of chemotherapy treatment.

This Saturday, Bear Wallow Barbecue will be giving all, 100 percent, of their day’s worth of proceeds to Bryant and his family. Their menu will consist of ribs, pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, mac-n-cheese tacos, street tacos, various sides, and dessert. They will be set up at 420 Main Street in Point Pleasant on the empty lot between Counter Point Cooperative and Siders Jewelers.

Also, Kimberly Handley Hunt has an account for Bryant at City National Bank that was started at the beginning of Bryant’s battle. For those who wish to contribute, they can take a donation in Hunt’s name with “Lewis Bryant” written in the memo to City National Bank or can donate through PayPal at lewisbryantdonation@outlook.com.

Family friends of Bryant and his mother are also trying to put together a community cook out and a day of fun for him.

For additional information and updates on Bryant, follow Lewis Bryant Jr. Updates #TeamLewie on Facebook.

Lewis Bryant is pictured here in front of the Batmobile with his mother Tabitha Halley and Heroes-4-Higher West Virginia Batman John Buckland. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Lewis.jpg Lewis Bryant is pictured here in front of the Batmobile with his mother Tabitha Halley and Heroes-4-Higher West Virginia Batman John Buckland.

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

