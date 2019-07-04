Sheriff’s office searching for suspect in shooting death…victim’s name released

POMEROY — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the location of a woman who was allegedly involved in the shooting death of another woman in the Village of Pomeroy at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, a child visitation exchange was set to take place on Osbourne Street in Pomeroy between the parents to a young child. When the child’s father and paternal grandmother arrived for the visitation exchange of the child, Tammy Neace, 45, of Pomeroy, the maternal grandmother, allegedly opened fire on the occupants of the vehicle.

The paternal grandmother to the child was reportedly struck multiple times and has been identified as Kelli R. Markins, 42, of Pomeroy. Markins was transported to the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department by private automobile where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has filed a single charge of Aggravated Murder against Neace in Meigs County Court.

Neace is described as a white female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is believed to be in a white 2001 Hyundai Accent four door with Ohio license plate number FIX8138.

Sheriff Keith Wood advised that individuals should not approach Neace as she is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Neace is believed to no longer be in the Pomeroy area, and Wood said there is no immediate threat to residents in that area.

The Middleport Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Children Services, Prosecutor James K. Stanley, Meigs County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation have assisted in the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Neace is asked to contact Sgt. Frank Stewart at the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371 or local law enforcement.

Tammy Neace, 45, allegedly involved in the shooting death of another woman in the Village of Pomeroy on Wednesday, is reportedly driving a white 2001 Hyundai Accent four door, pictured, with Ohio license plate number FIX8138. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_7.5-Vehicle-3.jpg Tammy Neace, 45, allegedly involved in the shooting death of another woman in the Village of Pomeroy on Wednesday, is reportedly driving a white 2001 Hyundai Accent four door, pictured, with Ohio license plate number FIX8138. Courtesy Neace https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Neace-3.jpg Neace Courtesy