Celebrating Independence Day around Mason County

MASON COUNTY — Residents of Mason County will have plenty of fun and festive activities to participate in for the Fourth of July holiday.

On Thursday, July 4 events will kick off in the Bend Area at 11 a.m. for the New Haven parade. Line-up will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the New Haven Community Building.

Beginning at noon, the New Haven pool will be offering free swimming until 5 p.m. There will also be a water slide on the pool grounds for the children to enjoy.

The parade in Mason will begin at noon. Line-up will be on Martin Street, with the parade going to the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park.

Events will continue at the park until 4 p.m., featuring a water slide, bounce house combo, and music by K&D Karaoke.

A cornhole tournament will be held, as well as children’s activities. There will be a number of water games, and the Mason Police Department will have its popular activity where children can nab and arrest a “crook,” all with the help of Chief Colton McKinney.

A number of food, merchant, and informational vendors will be present.

Down the road in Point Pleasant, a full day of free activities at the inaugral Liberty Fest will be offered as well. Fort Randolph will be open to the public for open tours from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

In the afternoon, downtown at 4:30 p.m. at Hartley Square the Riverside Cloggers will perform. Following, the Liberty Fest parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with line up at 5 p.m. at 1100 Main Street. A golf cart decorating contest will be held for the parade with cash awards given to the top three winners. After the parade at 5:50 p.m., city officials will give the welcome at the Riverfront Park stage.

At 6 p.m. on the Point Pleasant Post Office steps, the Liberty Fest Pretty Baby Contest will be held. Registrations for the contest will be done the day of the event.

Also at this time, Blue Moves will kick off the evening’s live music at the Riverfront Park stage. Paul Doeffinger will perform at 7:30 p.m. and Flatrock Revival will take the stage at 9 p.m.

Also throughout the day, two bouncy houses will be set up for the children and will be open from 5-9 p.m. and a face painting station will be open from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Businesses along Main Street will be staying open late for patrons and there will be food and merchant vendors set up as well.

The fireworks shows for both ends of the county will begin at 10 p.m. In the Bend Area, the fireworks display, which is partially funded by the Town of Mason will be held in Middleport, Ohio. In Point Pleasant, the fireworks show will be held at Riverfront Park with Amherst Madison, Inc. loaning the city use one of its barges to let off the fireworks. Admission is free to Liberty Fest.

To round out the holiday, an old-fashioned ice cream social will take place at the Baden Community Center in Leon on Saturday, July 6. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at the Baden Community Center, located on Route 87. Homemade ice cream, hot dogs, sloppy joes, cakes, pies, soft drinks and coffee will be sold. Quart containers of ice cream will be sold as well, limited quantity. All are welcome to attend, the proceeds from the sales will help pay the utilities and the upkeep of the building. The community will be making the ice-cream at the Baden Community Center on Thursday, July 4, starting at 5 p.m. Any and all help will be appreciated.

Erin (Perkins) Johnson and Mindy Kearns contributed to this article.

At last year’s Mason Fourth of July parade there were several decorated golf carts, pictured is a section of the convoy. Point Pleasant will offer a contest for decorated golf carts in its Liberty Fest parade. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_7.5-Bend-Area-12.jpg At last year’s Mason Fourth of July parade there were several decorated golf carts, pictured is a section of the convoy. Point Pleasant will offer a contest for decorated golf carts in its Liberty Fest parade. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy The fireworks show for Point Pleasant’s Liberty Fest on Thursday, July 4 will begin at 10 p.m. on the river. The Riverfront Park will provide front row seats to the show. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/07/web1_Fireworks.jpg The fireworks show for Point Pleasant’s Liberty Fest on Thursday, July 4 will begin at 10 p.m. on the river. The Riverfront Park will provide front row seats to the show. File Photo

Activities around the county