Pedal boats, an old favorite, return to Krodel Park

POINT PLEASANT — This week, another addition perfect for summertime fun was added to Krodel Park and it’s a blast from the past.

At the recently held Point Pleasant City Council meeting, the council members discussed how well the additions to Krodel Park were benefiting the park and how much the visitors were enjoying them. To give park visitors an added activity, they discussed adding pedal boats to rent from the Yak Shak, explained Mayor Brian Billings. Pedal boats were once a staple at the lake. After some discussion, the council approved to purchase two new pedal boats for Krodel Park. They authorized City Accountant Shannon Pearson to seek out the pedal boats and purchase them. Following in the week, City Inspector Randy Hall and his work crew installed the Krodel Park Pedal Boat launch pad.

Billings shared this launch pad will be used exclusively for the pedal boats.

The pedal boats will be rented at the Yak Shak. Currently, there is one pedal boat on hand and the second pedal boat will be arriving to the park possibly this weekend. The pedal boats can be rented for $20 an hour and they have the capacity to hold two adults and three children, weight limit to not exceed 775 pounds.

Currently, the hours of the Yak Shak are Sunday-Friday, noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. However, starting on Monday, July 1, the new hours will be Thursday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday, noon- 7 p.m.

Billings shared should the popularity of the pedal boats really take off, more may be purchased, should the council members approve.

“I am thoroughly pleased with what has taken place at Krodel Park…,” said Billings. “Folks in our area have been so pleased as well.”

He commented with all of the additions throughout the past few years including the playground, the Robert and Louise Claflin Walking Trail, Claflin Corner with the gazebo, the Point Pleasant Splash Pad, the Yak Shak with the kayak rentals and now the pedal boat rentals, Krodel Park is a “showcase” of the city.

Those who visit the park now have more to do and Billings hopes to see the park continue to grow and become bigger and better.

In looking at future park updates, it is in the works for Claflin Corner to have grills, picnic tables, a water fountain, and additional lighting added as well as more lighting for the walking trail.

Several hands have worked together to bring these new additions to the park explained Billings including representatives of the Clafin Foundation, local business owners, and individuals wanting to see improvements within the city.

Mayor Brian Billings and Butch Bonecutter from the Street Department testing out the new pedal boat. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_LaunchPad2-1-.jpg Mayor Brian Billings and Butch Bonecutter from the Street Department testing out the new pedal boat. Shannon Johnson | Courtesy The new pedal boat pictured near the Krodel Park Pedal Boat launch pad. The city will have two boats for rent this summer, with the possibility of adding more. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_LaunchPad2-2-.jpg The new pedal boat pictured near the Krodel Park Pedal Boat launch pad. The city will have two boats for rent this summer, with the possibility of adding more. Shannon Johnson | Courtesy

An old favorite returns

By Erin (Perkins) Johnson eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin (Perkins) Johnson is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

