Summer Reading Program engages youth: ‘Pete the Cat’ to visit Saturday

Participants in the Mason County Library Summer Reading Program learned “The Science of Sound” when the kick-off event was held Monday in both Point Pleasant and New Haven.

Tony Martirano, also known as “Tony M. Music,” engaged the children in an interactive music program that involved rhythm, sound, dance and musical instruments.

Using props, such as rhythm sticks and silky scarves, those attending learned to move and play to the beat of the music. Martirano taught the children how to make kazoos from plastic straws to join in a finale of music, as he read an accompanying book.

He is a former elementary school teacher who began playing music professionally in 2014. Martirano is now a full-time children’s music entertainer, who integrates music, literature, and storytelling into an educational and fun experience.

The summer reading program began June 3 with the space theme, “A Universe of Stories.” The program is ongoing at all three libraries – Point Pleasant, Mason and New Haven – until Aug. 2.

Activities, crafts and a lot of reading will take place, as well as free lunches for all those under 18 years. Lunches are served each weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. An afternoon snack is offered from 2 to 4 p.m.

Lunch selections include ham or turkey sandwiches, Smuckers “Uncrustables” peanut butter and jelly, cheese sticks or slices, apple sauce, juice, milk, and more.

Children are given tickets for books read and activities completed. Tickets can be used for various prize drawings. Prizes include solar kits, drones, and a $50 Walmart gift card, among others.

An adult reading program is being held this year, as well. Those participating can try for prizes selected especially for them.

This week at the New Haven library, a Scholastic Book Fair is being held. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a family event will be held there in conjunction with the book fair, where “Pete the Cat” will visit from noon to 1 p.m. Pete will be greeting the children, as well as posing for photos.

Children can still sign up for the summer reading program, and do not have to participate to take advantage of the free lunches. The lunches are provided for all children, regardless of their parents’ incomes.

For more information, contact the library in Point Pleasant at 304-675-0894, New Haven at 304-882-3252, or Mason at 304-773-5580.

Children attending the program, “The Science of Sound,” at the libraries Monday learned how to make kazoos from plastic straws. They were used to play along with Tony M. Music. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Library-1.jpg Children attending the program, “The Science of Sound,” at the libraries Monday learned how to make kazoos from plastic straws. They were used to play along with Tony M. Music. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Tony M. Music, right, also known as Tony Martirano, entertained children at both the New Haven and Point Pleasant libraries Monday, as the kick-off to the Summer Reading Program. He is shown as he teaches the children different beats with rhythm sticks. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/06/web1_Library-2.jpg Tony M. Music, right, also known as Tony Martirano, entertained children at both the New Haven and Point Pleasant libraries Monday, as the kick-off to the Summer Reading Program. He is shown as he teaches the children different beats with rhythm sticks. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

‘Pete the Cat’ to visit Saturday

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.