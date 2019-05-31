Out with the old

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Career Center (MCCC) welding students have been working hard lately to install 56 new hog pens at the Mason County Fairgrounds.

This past week, MCCC students Robert Buskirk, Blayne Butler, Bryce Casey, Robert Cornell, Colton Fridley, Gavin Frush, James Halfhill, Tyron Howell, Eddie Mayes, Dakota Mcnutt, Aspen Neville, Cierra Beatty, James Blain, Jeffrey Bush, Ryan Duff, Ethan Elias, Mitchell Freeman, Caleb Higginbotham, Christian Holland, Jonathan Jeffers, Ryan Liptrap, Luke Logan, Dawson Matherly, Cameron Mccarty, Wyatt Moffitt, Logan Southall, Jeremy Wallace, Marcus Webb, Brady Adkins, Hunter Board, Gregory Bonecutter, Nicholas Brewer, Kyher Bush, Richard Chapple, Traeton Cheesebrew, Brayden Davenport, Dakota Duffer, Brennen Hieronymus, Christian Hill, Kyle Kinnaird, Joel Lewis, Ryan Mullinex, Wyatt Powell, Steven Trent, Kameron Weaver, Caiden Young, and Aaron Zabrieszack have been taking out the old, wooden hog pens and replacing them with 56 new metal pens to complete the first phase of the hog pen project for this fair season.

The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation is funding this project, the first phase costing approximately $13,000. The entire project will be around $30,000. Within a year or two, explained Mason County Fair Board Member Curtis McConihay, the second part of the upgrade will take place to replace the rest of the hog pens, which will be 135 in total, as well as an update done to the barn. Each pen costs approximately $250. McConihay shared area businesses and community members have offered sponsorship towards this project as well.

Stephen Littlepage, Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation president, commented he is “thrilled” to see the first phase of this project coming together so well.

Brent Hereford, MCCC Welding Technology instructor, shared this project has been a “phenomenal” experience for his students. The group he has working on this project are his younger group and he will have them in class again next year. The students are not only learning new skills through their work, but are also reinforcing the skills they learned throughout the year in class. They are getting a true taste of what a real job entails, which is the main purpose of the courses at MCCC to give the students a simulated work environment.

Hereford added, other classes within MCCC collaborated on this project with his students as well, such as the drafting students. For many projects the students at MCCC are involved with, many of the other classes will join them and they will all work together to achieve a task.

“All of their hard work is coming together and they are all as proud as can be,” said Hereford.

Littlepage shared after the completion of the first phase of the hog pen project, the MCCC welding students will be returning to the fairgrounds in the fall to start a bleacher expansion project at the livestock arena.

The welding students at MCCC have been working hard on the hog pen project at the Mason County Fairgrounds, pictured with the students are Stephen Littlepage, Brent Hereford, and Curtis McConihay. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_HogPen1.jpg The welding students at MCCC have been working hard on the hog pen project at the Mason County Fairgrounds, pictured with the students are Stephen Littlepage, Brent Hereford, and Curtis McConihay. Erin Perkins | OVP Students hauling in the new, metal hog pens for installation. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_HogPen3-1-.jpg Students hauling in the new, metal hog pens for installation. Courtesy Two students checking the gate of one of the hog pens they had installed. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_HogPen3-2-.jpg Two students checking the gate of one of the hog pens they had installed. Erin Perkins | OVP Students working on installing the new, metal hog pens. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2019/05/web1_HogPen4.jpg Students working on installing the new, metal hog pens. Courtesy

Update on hog pen project

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.