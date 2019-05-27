41 seniors become Hannan alumni

ASHTON — “Today is a momentous occasion in the lives of the entire class.”

These were the words of Alyssa Nicole Peyton, during Hannan High School’s graduation held this past Saturday.

Peyton and Dalton Michael Coleman were announced as Summa Cum Laude graduates, as well as classmates Dylan Matthew Collier and Josie Rae McCoy. Summa Cum Laude graduates are the top honors students, followed by those graduating Magna Cum Laude and Cum Laude.

Peyton and Coleman addressed their fellow classmates, friends, family, and teachers during the commencement ceremony.

Peyton encouraged all of her fellow graduates to celebrate this day, the day they have all sought after for so long, through their struggles and all of their hard work.

Peyton shared a quote from Winston Churchill with her fellow graduates which inspired her to strive for success.

“Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm,” said Peyton.

Peyton shared throughout her life she always liked to have a strong feel of her surroundings, sharing, “the thought of making myself look like a fool often prevented me from taking many risks in life.”

After years of holding herself back, she took a leap of faith and started taking certain risks.

“Sure enough with this new mind set, I prevailed. I did things I never would have dreamed of.” And though she faced some failures, she continued to push herself to succeed.

Peyton encouraged all of her classmates to take leaps of faith as well throughout their lives.

In closing, she thanked all those who have always been there for her and who have helped her through her life.

“To the class of 2019, six years have passed since we first entered the doors of Hannan High School as seventh graders…each of you have touched my heart in some way, each classmate challenged me to be a better version of myself…to my fellow classmates, I thank you,” said Peyton.

Coleman’s speech reflected on those who have helped him and his fellow classmates succeed in their lives.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the accomplishments and the completion of our secondary education,” said Coleman.

He thanked those who surrounded him with encouragement, getting him to where he is today. Coleman shared throughout his time at Hannan, he was a student athlete and what that entails.

Through hard work and support from all those around him including God, his family, friends, teachers, and administration, he faced the challenges of balancing his academics, athletic endeavors, and his personal life and was met with success.

“While growing up in a small, tightknit community along with a generous, small school, I’ve learned to appreciate the love…,” said Coleman. “We’re about to embark on the next chapter of our life, even though some things have changed, one thing will still remains constant and that is our relationship.”

He then shared one of his favorite quotes by John C. Maxwell, “dreams don’t work unless you do.”

In closing, Peyton shared, “a rose has been considered a symbol of balance, an express of promise, new beginnings, and hope.”

He then let each graduate know that under their chair lay a rose, and he asked all to give a rose to someone important and who has impacted their lives.

“It is because of these people, along with our own individual perseverance that we’re still here today, let us give thanks to God and all the others who have been placed in our lives, finally, as we embark on this new chapter, I wish you all the very best,” said Peyton.

Also during the ceremony, McCoy led the Pledge of Allegiance and Principal Dr. Karen Oldham gave the welcome and introductions.

Other honors graduates in the Class of 2019: Ira Coleton Blain, Brandon Scott Brumfield, Dominic Scott Burris, Hannah Lynn Carroll, Caleb Wade Gussler, John Cordell Hill, Sumer Renee Hughes, Abigail Paige Lloyd, Shala Ann Nibert, Pamela Lynn Ochs, Dakota James Pruett, Samantha Kathleen Sturgeon, and Carly Grace Woyan.

A complete list of graduates for the Class of 2019 is as follows: Kayla Nicole Anderson, Kyla Brooke Anderson, Sierra Nichole Baird, Stephan Michael Berry, Rebekah Lynn Bishop, Ira Coleton Blain, Brandon Scott Brumfield, Maddison Jade Brumfield, Dominic Scott Burris, Hannah Lynn Carroll, Hunter Lee Carroll, Davi Chaves, Dalton Michael Coleman, Dylan Matthew Collier, Andrew Michael Scott Cooper, Robert Lee Cornell, Jarod Allen Fugate, Marley Nicole Gay, Charles Michael Gill, Andrew Scott Gillispie, Caleb Wade Gussler, John Cordell Hill, Dallas Eugene Horn, Sumer Renee Hughes, Brittany Nichole Jenkins, Abigail Paige Lloyd, Josie Rae McCoy, Megan Nichole Meadows, Chase Aaron Adam Nelson, Shala Ann Nibert, Pamela Lynn Ochs, Alyssa Nicole Peyton, Justis Kole Shayne Powers-Cupp, Dakota James Pruett, Matthew Robert Qualls, Patrick Ezekiel Ross, Kiera Madisyn Smith, Samantha Kathleen Sturgeon, Luke Edwin Tilka, Carly Grace Woyan, and Abigail Jolee Wray.

Also present at commencement, Hannan faculty and staff, Superintendent Jack Cullen and members of the Mason County Board of Education.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

