CEOS Week arrives

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commission recently met discussing the Broadband services planning grant Mason County recently received.

The Mason County Commissioners in attendance were President Rick Handley, Sam Nibert, and Tracy Doolittle along with County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

Chris Childs and Kathy Elliot from Region 2 Development Authority discussed different aspects of the broadband services planning grant with the commissioners. Childs shared the recently received Broadband services planning grant for Mason County is worth $75,000 and is part of the total $13.1 million in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) dollars that have been dedicated for various broadband and infrastructure projects throughout West Virginia this year by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Childs explained the federal government is wanting to see a plan of where Broadband services are needed and what type of services are needed and/or which services need updated to get a solid foundation of what further funding would be needed for implementation. Elliot explained as with other CDBG grants, customers will have to meet income requirements. She commented the best way to reach individuals in the community and to receive feedback is to do door to door visitations, rather than phone calls or mailed out information.

Elliot will be returning to speak with the commissioners at a later date this month to further discuss this issue.

In other business, the commissioners approved a proclamation naming the week of May 19-25 as Community Education Outreach Services (CEOS) week. CEOS club members Lorrie Wright, Carolyn Litchfield, Beth Litchfield, Phyllis Hesson, and Mary Artis were in attendance. Wright shared the “Taste of CEOS” and Plant Exchange will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at the Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. There will be a guest speaker, food tastings, and free plants given away.

Mason County Fair Board President Shawn Paugh along with Treasurer Nikki Hunt gave updates on projects being done at the fairgrounds. Paugh shared with the commissioners the financial standings of the projects. He explained the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation has given roughly $50,000 worth of grant monies this year. Following the fair this year in the fall, the Claflin Foundation will be giving an additional $10,000 to students at the Mason County Career Center to work on renovations of the bleachers in the show ring such as extending the bleachers, making them wheelchair accessible, and adding steps. Also, the students will complete the other half of the hog pen renovations. Paugh reported the entertainment is set for the fair this year and on Monday night a rodeo will be held.

The commission approved to purchase two pedal tractors, at $200 each, for the junior fair board which will be presented to those members at the next commission meeting.

Marilyn Kearns gave an update on Letart Nature Park and discussed upcoming activities.

Cromley reported hired a new employee was recently transferred to work in the elections department and the new voting equipment has arrived.

Nibert announced County Wide Clean Up event is set for Saturday, June 8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Mason County Career Center. No tires or paint will be accepted, but anything else is permitted for disposal.

The commissioners also extend a congratulations and give their well wishes to the graduating students at Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School, Wahama Junior/Senior High School, and Hannan Junior/Senior High School.

More on Letart Nature Park’s upcoming events will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

