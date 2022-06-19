Schultz wins national title

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For most high school athletes, a state championship is the most you can hope for.

This young man went above and beyond that milestone.

Point Pleasant junior Cody Schultz took home the national championship in discus in the Adidas Outdoor Nationals at North Carolina A&T State University’s Irwin Belk Track Sunday afternoon.

Schultz’s winning throw measured 173 feet and seven inches, nearly five feet ahead of second place.

In the 2022 WVSSAC Class AA State Meet, Schultz repeated as state discus champion, recording a throw of over 179 feet.

Going from a state champion up to a national champion left Schultz at a near loss for words.

“It feels great having two state championships under my belt, then to back that up with a national championship is a great feeling,” he said. “I have a whole year of school left so I’m not even finished yet.”

When stepping up to throw in such high-pressure situations, Schultz said he’s locked in from start to finish.

“A lot of guys like to stand around and talk, chatting with the other competitors,” he said. “I kind of get in my own head. I practice a few little drills before I throw, and when I get into that circle it all comes together.”

With the national meet having students from around the country competing, Schultz said he has spent some time talking with his fellow competitors.

“It’s really awesome to talk to these guys. I met lots of people down here, some not even in my event,” he said. “To watch the best kids from across the country is such a great experience. I’ve seen lots of crazy accomplishments today from all kinds of people.”

Schultz knew that not every high schooler gets this kind of opportunity, and he said he is beyond thankful he got the chance to compete at the highest stage currently available to him.

“It’s a great feeling to have that accomplishment on your résumé,” he said. “Not too many people get the chance to even compete like this, so I’m feeling very blessed.”

Schultz wanted to thank his coaches and teammates for helping him on this journey to a national title.

“They really are the best,” he said. “I can’t thank Coach Darst enough for all he does all the time. All the sacrifices and time he puts into me and the other throwers. I also want to thank Addy Cottrill for pushing me in practice. I can’t thank her enough.”

Coming in second was Matthew Auble with a throw of 168 feet and three inches. In third was Nathan Lau with a throw of 166 feet and six inches.

Point Pleasant junior Cody Schultz gets ready to throw his disk during a meet at Winfield High School April 15 in Winfield, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2022/06/web1_6.21-PP-Schultz.jpg Point Pleasant junior Cody Schultz gets ready to throw his disk during a meet at Winfield High School April 15 in Winfield, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

