Irish rally past Wahama, 6-5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There is something to be said about the luck of the Irish.

The Wahama baseball team fell 6-5 against the Charleston Catholic Irish Saturday afternoon in the Class A baseball championship.

The White Falcons (26-7) got to the championship game after a 4-2 win against the Moorefield Yellowjackets Friday, while the Irish (18-18) punched their ticket by upsetting the top-seeded Williamstown Yellowjackets 7-4 the same day.

Both teams threatened in the first inning, with the Irish getting a runner to third and the White Falcons loading the bases, but neither team was able to score.

The Green and Black were able to get a runner home in the top of the second to take the early lead.

The Irish followed up with a 3-run third inning to go up 4-0.

However, the White and Red responded in the bottom of the third when Trey Ohlinger singled to bring home Ethan Gray and Logan Roach, cutting the Irish lead in half.

After both teams went scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings, the White Falcons took the lead by scoring three runs in the sixth.

The scoring started when Ethyn Barnitz hit a double to bring in Hayden Lloyd.

Aaron Henry was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Barnitz to come home.

Ohlinger hit a sac-fly to right field to bring in Roach to score, giving Wahama the lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, the White Falcons got two of the three outs needed for their first state title since 2016 in short order.

However, the Irish bats warmed up at just the right time, scoring two runs to take the lead back and forcing the bottom of the seventh inning.

The White and Red got the tying run on second, but that was the furthest they got before the final out was called.

Wahama head coach Billy Zuspan didn’t mince words with how he and his team felt after the loss.

“This hurts. It hurts,” he said. “These guys have worked hard all season long, and right now their hearts are broken.”

However, Zuspan said once some time has passed, his team will look back on this season favorably.

“I told them in time they’ll be proud of how they did this season,” he said.

The White Falcons had a couple opportunities to get that coveted final out, but things just didn’t go their way.

“That’s the nature of baseball,” Zuspan said. “We had some bloopers go over our heads and even a foul ball that was just out of reach. Things just didn’t roll our way.”

When talking about his seniors, Zuspan said their leadership will be missed, but the future is still bright for Wahama baseball.

“We have a fantastic group of seniors,” he said. “We’re certainly going to miss them, but at the same time we have a lot of returners coming back next year, and I think this will be a good bit of motivation to see if we can get back here.”

The White Falcons were outhit 13-10 by their opponents.

Leading the White and Red in hits was Gray with three.

Behind him with two hits was Roach.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Barnitz, Ohlinger, Lloyd, Chandler McClanahan and Nathan Fields.

Roach led in runs with two, while Ohlinger led in RBIs with three.

Leading the Irish in hits was Reynolds with three.

Getting the loss on the mound for the White Falcons was Bryce Zuspan, who allowed three hits, two runs and one walk while striking out one.

In the other classes, the Hurricane Redskins won Class AAA with a 11-0 victory over the George Washington Patriots in five innings, while the Logan Wildcats bested the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears 11-6 to go back-to-back in Class AA.

By Colton Jeffries [email protected]

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

