Additional scenes from the OHSAA championships

River Valley senior Lauren Twyman breaks out the gate at the start of the 800-meter final Saturday at the 2022 OHSAA Division II track and field championships held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Gallia Academy freshman Braydn Simmons, left, prepares to receive a baton exchange from junior teammate Mason Skidmore during the 4×100-meter relay semifinal Friday at the 2022 OHSAA Division II track and field championships held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Gallia Academy senior Daunevyn Woodson leaps through the air during an attempt in the long jump final Friday at the 2022 OHSAA Division II track and field championships held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Eastern sophomore Emma Hayes releases a throw in the discus final Friday at the 2022 OHSAA Division III track and field championships held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.