OHSAA meet off and running

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They are off and running, but the Ohio Valley Publishing area was still looking for its first person to stand still on the podium after the morning session of the 2022 OHSAA Track and Field Championships held Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Franklin County.

Neither Southern nor Eastern had a competitor in the Division III qualifying meet on Friday morning, but each of their competitors were slated to go Friday afternoon — during the Division II qualifying meet.

Southern senior Kayla Evans and Eastern sophomore Emma Hayes are both scheduled to compete in the high jump and discus finals, respectively.

Gallia Academy, on the other hand, had their first two competitors take action Friday morning as senior Daunevyn Woodson placed 13th in the Division II boys long jump final with a leap of 20 feet, 9 inches.

It was the first of four events for Woodson to participate in on Friday. Woodson is also competing in the 100-meter dash and 200m dash semifinals, as well as the 4x100m relay semifinal with teammates Mason Skidmore, Brayden Simmons and Hunter Shamblin.

Junior Chanee Cremeens finished 11th overall in the D-2 girls discus final with a throw of 117 feet even. It was the second straight appearance at the state meet for Cremeens in this event, although it was her first at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Any semifinal qualifiers will advance to Saturday’s finals. River Valley senior Lauren Twyman will compete in the Division II 800m final on Saturday, while Gallia Academy junior Callie Wilson will partake in the D-2 pole vault final Saturday morning.

Only the two morning event finals Friday were finished ahead of press deadline. The remainder of the 2022 OHSAA Track and Field Championships will appear in the Tuesday sports editions of the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Point Pleasant Register and The Daily Sentinel.

Gallia Academy junior Chanee Cremeens releases a throw in the Division II discus final on Friday at the 2022 OHSAA Track and Field Championships held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Gallia Academy senior Daunevyn Woodson leaps through the air in the Division II long jump final on Friday at the 2022 OHSAA Track and Field Championships held at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

