Rio Grande’s Booth falls short at NAIA Championships

GULF SHORES, Ala. — University of Rio Grande senior Cody Booth failed to qualify for Friday’s 1,500-meter run finals during Wednesday’s opening day action at the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship, hosted by Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex.

Booth, a product of New Philadelphia, Ohio, finished 18th among the 24 participants in the time trails portion of the event with a finish of 3:59.89.

The top 12 times advanced to Friday’s finals.

Rio Grande’s remaining two national meet participants are scheduled to be in action Thursday night.

Senior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH) and sophomore Tristan Janey (Crown City, OH) will be a part of the 5,000-meter Race Walk at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

Freitag, who is the defending national champion in the event, had the third-best qualifying time of 21:47.62, while Janey’s time of 25:15.71 was 16th-best.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

